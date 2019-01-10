Connect with us

Theresa May’s no-deal Brexit suffers defeat (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 51.
Theresa May’s government suffered an embarrassing defeat in an amendment designed to prevent a no-deal Brexit. The amendment attached to the Finance Bill signals that there is a parliamentary majority against leaving the European Union without a deal.

May’s government went on the attack after the amendment passed, accusing MPs of being “irresponsible” and attempting to “frustrate” Brexit preparations.

MPs however have vowed to support any subsequent parliamentary bid to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look an amendment to a Finance Bill that blocks Theresa May from proceeding with a no-deal Brexit, a ploy the UK PM was hoping to use as leverage, in an effort to persuade MPs that (in order to avoid an impending no-deal Brexit) support her own Brexit deal was preferable.

Via Business Insider

Theresa May’s ability to pursue a no-deal Brexit has been dealt a major blow after the House of Commons voted for an amendment designed to bring parts of the UK government to a halt if it attempts to crash out of the EU.

The cross-party amendment to the Finance Bill, brought forward by Labour MP Yvette Cooper, is designed to prevent the government from budgeting for a no-deal Brexit.

MPs voted to support the amendment in the clearest sign yet that there is a majority in the House of Commons to block a no-deal Brexit.

A number of first-time rebels, including former loyalists to the prime minister, voted against the government.

Spelling out the case for her amendment, Cooper said that MPs “have a responsibility to not just stand by,” and allow a no-deal Brexit, adding that she was “really worried that delays, drift and brinkmanship mean there is now a serious risk we will end up crashing out of the EU with no deal in just 80 days time.”

Cooper was accused by the government of attempting to “frustrate” preparations for Brexit, with the Exchequer Secretary Robert Jenrick MP telling MPs that the amendment was “unwise and irresponsible.”

Downing Street aides earlier attempted to downplay the impact of the amendment, which the prime minister’s spokesman described as being “an inconvenience rather than anything more significant.”

However, it is just one of a number of attempts by MPs to put a halt to those Conservative MPs pushing May towards a no-deal Brexit.

“We’ll be seeking to use any and every opportunity to show that Parliament will not allow a no deal Brexit. This is a single skirmish in a long campaign,” former Conservative minister Nick Boles told the Daily Mirror.

The vote came after senior members of May’s government used a meeting of the Cabinet to urge her to rule out a no-deal Brexit and after she met with some of the more than 200 MPs who signed a letter calling on the prime minister to rule out crashing out of the EU.

No majority for a no-deal Brexit

The Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd told a meeting of May’s Cabinet on Tuesday that history would take “a dim view” of the government if they allowed a no-deal Brexit to take place.

Business Secretary Greg Clark also became the first senior figure in May’s government to signal that he will resign if a no-deal Brexit is pursued.

Clark told MPs on Tuesday that leaving without a deal “should not be contemplated.”

“It is essential that we should be able to continue to trade,” Clark said.

“It’s why I’ve always been clear, representing very strongly the views of small business and large business, that no-deal should not be contemplated.”

Despite the growing opposition to a no-deal Brexit, the prime minister has repeatedly refused to rule it out, with Downing Street insisting today that the government would never seek to extend or revoke the two-year Article 50 process designed to take Britain out of the EU.

“We will not be extending Article 50,” her official spokesman told journalists on Tuesday morning.

Manafort accused of sharing 2016 election data with Russians

The filing contains new information about Manafort’s connections to Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian-Ukrainian business associate who was indicted last year on charges he tampered with potential witnesses.
January 9, 2019

Via The AP….

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort shared polling data during the 2016 presidential campaign with a business associate accused of having ties to Russian intelligence, and prosecutors say he lied to them about it, according to a court filing .

The allegation marks the first time prosecutors with special counsel Robert Mueller’s office have accused Trump’s chief campaign aide of sharing election-related information with his Russian contacts. Although the filing does not say whether the polling information was public or what was done with it, it raises the possibility that Russia might have used inside information from the campaign as part of its effort to interfere with the election on Trump’s behalf.

The accusation could be important evidence in Mueller’s ongoing probe into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

The information was accidentally revealed in a defense filing Tuesday and was meant to be redacted. The Associated Press was able to review the material because it wasn’t properly blacked out.

Manafort was among the first Americans charged in Mueller’s investigation and has been among the central characters in the case, having led the campaign during the Republican convention and as, U.S intelligence officials say, Russia was working to sway the election in Trump’s favor. Manafort has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in Washington and faces sentencing in a separate case in Virginia.

The defense filing was aimed at rebutting allegations that Manafort intentionally lied to Mueller’s team after agreeing to plead guilty last September. Prosecutors say Manafort breached their plea agreement by lying, but defense lawyers argued that any misstatements were simple mistakes made by a man coping with illness, exhaustion and extensive questioning from investigators.

The defense lawyers said Manafort suffers from depression and anxiety, has had little contact with his family and, on days when he met with investigators, was awakened before dawn to have hourslong interviews with little time to prepare for the questioning.

“These circumstances weighed heavily on Mr. Manafort’s state of mind and on his memory as he was questioned at length,” the lawyers wrote.

Tuesday’s filing revealed the first extensive details of what he is accused of having lied about. A spokesman for Manafort’s defense team declined to comment on the incomplete redactions or on Mueller’s allegations, but lawyers later filed a corrected version of the document.

The filing contains new information about Manafort’s connections to Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian-Ukrainian business associate who was indicted last year on charges he tampered with potential witnesses. The U.S. believes he is connected to Russian intelligence, but Kilimnik, who is not in U.S. custody, has denied those ties.

The latest allegations further detail how Manafort’s work on the campaign intersected with his past international work with Kilimnik.

Emails previously reported by the AP and other news outlets show that in July 2016, Manafort told Kilimnik he was willing to provide “private briefings” about the Trump campaign to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Manafort dangled the briefings as he was mired in a dispute with Deripaska over a multimillion-dollar deal involving a Ukrainian cable company.

Through his spokesman, Manafort has acknowledged discussing the briefings but said they never occurred.

In addition, the defense document discloses a meeting in Madrid between Manafort and Kilimnik. Prosecutors say Manafort acknowledged the meeting only after being told that they were in the same city on the same day. Manafort spokesman Jason Maloni said Tuesday the Madrid trip mentioned in the filing occurred in January or February 2017— months after Manafort was ousted from the campaign and as Trump was taking office.

Manafort also did not initially disclose having earlier discussed a Ukraine peace plan with Kilimnik on more than one occasion during the campaign, according to the filing. Russia and Ukraine have been locked in a conflict since 2014 over Russia’s annexation of Crimea. The U.S. and European Union have imposed sanctions on Russia over that move as well as the country’s support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Manafort’s attorneys don’t specify the details of the peace plan but they write that Manafort told prosecutors in September that “he would have given the Ukrainian peace plan more thought, had the issue not been raised during the period he was engaged with work related to the presidential campaign.

“Issues and communications related to Ukrainian political events simply were not at the time forefront of Mr. Manafort’s mind during the period at issue and it is not surprising at all that Manafort was unable to recall specific details prior to having his recollection refreshed,” they said.

They say the same about his recollection of sharing polling data with Kilimnik related to the campaign.

Prosecutors have also accused Manafort of lying about his contacts with Trump administration officials, which defense lawyers deny.

The filing says that a May 26, 2018, text message exchange with Manafort involved an unidentified “third-party” who was asking permission to name-drop Manafort if the person met with Trump. The request to use Manafort as an introduction to Trump came while Manafort was under indictment in two federal cases.

The defense lawyers say Mueller’s team has indicated they will not pursue additional charges against Manafort. The lawyers say they don’t want a separate hearing before a judge on the lying allegations but will address them instead during the sentencing process.

___

Read the filing here: http://apne.ws/0tKWu9A

“A Soft Coup Against Donald Trump Is Underway” Declares Major Turkish Daily

Instead of meeting with Bolton, Erdogan used a prescheduled speech in parliament to criticize American proposals that the Kurdish group play a key role in Syria after the US withdraws.

January 9, 2019

Via Zerohedge

Turkey is going on the attack against John Bolton following his weekend antics in the Middle East, which most recently included being snubbed by Erdogan in the Turkish capital. Bolton has now gone “rogue” and tried to undercut Trump’s Syria pullout decision by setting his own preconditions, writes the editorial board of Turkey’s most visible pro-government English language daily newspaper.

The pro-Erdogan, AKP-supporting Daily Sabah says “a soft coup against Donald Trump” is underway, but that Trump’s “rogue” National Security Adviser got a “rude awakening” upon visiting Turkey yesterday:

If U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton thought yesterday’s visit was going to be a walk in the park, he must have had a rude awakening thanks to the lukewarm reception in the Turkish capital Ankara. In retrospect, it was probably a bad idea for Bolton to go rogue and try to impose conditions on the United States withdrawal from Syria. Keeping in mind that Turkey was already getting ready to send its troops to northern Syria before U.S. President Donald Trump’s surprise announcement last month, it is time for Washington to accept that it isn’t negotiating with Turkey from a position of power.

The op-ed declares case closed for any doubts about a fierce resistance seeking to subvert Trump within his own administration:

If there was ever any doubt that the resistance within the Trump administration wasn’t real, what happened in light of Trump’s decision to leave disproved the skeptics. Bolton and several other members of the Trump administration are committing a serious crime by preventing the current president of the United States from reversing his predecessor’s misguided decisions in the Syrian theater. What is happening today isn’t a policy debate, but a direct challenge to American democracy by unelected paper-pushers. Indeed, “many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate” President Trump’s agenda.

Bolton is pushing for Trump to hold off on withdrawing 2,000+ US troops from Syria until it had received assurances from Turkey that the Turks wouldn’t attack US-backed Kurds in the region. Bolton revealed the change in direction during a Sunday interview, ahead of a planned trip abroad where he will visit Turkey and Israel to discuss the terms of the US withdrawal; however, the degree to which Trump has personally signed off on Bolton’s “preconditions” remains unclear, and for the past week contradictory messages have been issued from both Pentagon and admin officials.

Instead of meeting with Bolton, Erdogan used a prescheduled speech in parliament to criticize American proposals that the Kurdish group play a key role in Syria after the US withdraws, according to Bloomberg.

Notably, on Monday President Trump slammed a New York Times piece that heavily quoted Bolton, suggesting new preconditions on the announced Syria draw down, and that Bolton had effectively “rolled back” Trump’s decision to “rapidly withdraw from Syria.”

Trump blasted the Times via Twitter, saying the newspaper published “a very inaccurate story on my intentions for Syria,” and that the policy that remains is “No different from my original statements, we will be leaving at a proper pace while at the same time continuing to fight ISIS and doing all else that is prudent and necessary!”.

The Daily Sabah continues, declaring a “soft coup is underway”:

A soft coup against Trump is underway in the United States. In recent days, anonymous U.S. officials, like the author of the infamous op-ed in The New York Times, haverepeatedly lied to the American people in an attempt to force Trump to walk back from his comments about Syria.

And further, the op-ed declares the writing is on the wall in terms of US failing influence in Syria and over the Kurdish question, and calls on resistors within the administration to “wake up”:

Bolton and other leaders of the “resistance” must stop beating a dead horse and wake up to the fact that they are not negotiating with Turkey from a position of power. The Turkish government had unveiled its plan to target PKK/YPG targets in northern Syria long before Trump decided to withdraw from Syria. If senior U.S. officials keep making up new rules as they go, the Turks will run out of patience.

The observation that US negotiators have lost any position of power certainly played out yesterday when a defeated looking and frowning US delegation, appearing disunited among themselves, was photographed exiting the presidential compound in Ankara.

The astute geopolitical blog Moon of Alabama rightly concluded“And with that, Bolton was humiliated and the issue of the U.S. retreat from Syria kicked back to Trump.”

Erdogan to Bolton: “We cannot accept Bolton’s messages given from Israel” (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 50.
Alex Christoforou

January 9, 2019

Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan issued a crushing rebuke against U.S. national security advisor John Bolton over his pledges to ensure Turkish non-aggression against the American backed Kurds in Syria.

Erdogan’s said on Monday that, “We [Turkey] cannot accept Bolton’s messages given from Israel” adding that Bolton made a “serious mistake”…a statement that left many U.S. warmonger neocon’s stunned

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at Turkish President Erdogan’s forceful shut down of war hawk John Bolton on Syria.

What does this mean for the NATO allies, for the Kurds who are now seeking to reconcile with Damascus, and for Russia, which appears to have firmly positioned its partners in Syria, to work towards a diplomatic solution to America’s failed regime change war.

Via CNBC

Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan issued a blunt put-down against White House national security advisor John Bolton over his pledges to ensure Turkish non-aggression against Kurds who fought against the Islamic State (IS) in Syria.

“We cannot accept Bolton’s messages given from Israel,” the Turkish president said on Mondayadding that Bolton made a “serious mistake,” Reuters reported.

He was referring to statements by the senior Trump administration official, made from Israel over the weekend, promising safety for the U.S.-allied Kurdish militias — who dominate areas in Northern Syria and whom the Turks view as terrorists — in the event of a U.S. military withdrawal.

The militias, known as the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), are the armed wing of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), an offshoot of the designated terrorist group called the Kurdistan Workers Party which has carried out a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state. They’re also America’s primary partners on the ground in Syria: the Pentagon has been supplying the YPG with weaponry, air support and training to battle IS since 2015, and the militias have suffered thousands of casualties fighting for the U.S.-led coalition.

Erdogan stressed that the YPG and the PYD cannot be representative of Kurds, adding that Bolton “probably doesn’t know” who the two groups are. He also described Turkey as facing a “critical juncture” in Syria, with whom it shares a 500 mile border.

Ankara has for months threatened a military offensive against the Kurds in northeastern Syria, refusing to view their presence as legitimate. That threat has been made all the more real since President Trump’s shock announcement on December 19 to withdraw all U.S. forces from Syria, a move met with torrents of criticism from security experts and lawmakers alike. Trump, defending his decision, emphasized the need for other countries to take on the battle against IS in Syria and espoused Turkey’s subsequent offer to fill America’s shoes. Critics say this will primarily mean Turkish violence against the Kurds.

The YPG, widely seen as the most effective U.S. local partner in the fight against IS, sees the move as leaving them open to Turkish assault. In a bid to reassure allies of Washington’s commitment, Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have been touring Middle Eastern capitals this week expressing their will to protect the Kurds and continue combating IS.

“We don’t think the Turks ought to undertake military action that’s not fully coordinated with and agreed to by the United States at a minimum, so they don’t endanger our troops,” Bolton said on Sunday. In addition, Turkey must “meet the president’s requirement that the Syrian opposition forces that have fought with us are not endangered.”

Ankara and Washington at loggerheads

Given Erdogan’s sharp rebuttal, this requirement may prove very difficult to meet.

The Turkish leader’s comments were a “big time put down,” said Timothy Ash, senior emerging markets strategist and Turkey expert at Bluebay Asset Management.

“Both Bolton and Pompeo are clearly trying to make the best of a difficult situation for them given Trump’s surprise decision around withdrawing troops from Syria,” he told CNBC Tuesday. Just last September, Bolton pledged that the U.S. would stay in the war-torn country as long as adversary Iran remains active there.

“Neither Bolton nor Pompeo’s comments seemed particularly sensitive to Turkey’s sensitivities,” Ash said, “and I think Erdogan was responding to this.”

U.S. support for the Kurds in Syria has been a major point of contention between Ankara and Washington. Relations between the two NATO allies have been rocked by turbulence in the past few years over Syria policy, U.S. sanctions on Iran, trade tariffs, Erdogan’s warming relationship with Moscow, and the Turkish detention of an American pastor, who was released in October.

