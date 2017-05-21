New Cold War against Shi’a Islam and old fashioned US racism directed against Russians

The watermelon has become vodka, the fried chicken has become the 'pet bear', the stereotypical inaccurate 'accents' have shifted from one exaggerated manner of speech to another.

America’s Democratic party has a long, fraught, disturbing and surprisingly un-examined history with racism. After the US Civil War ended and the slaves of America’s south became free, the Democratic Party of the American south became a bulwark of anti-black racism. The Democrats made sure that through their ‘Jim Crow Laws’ free black men could not vote or receive anything close to equal rights with their white fellow Americans.

After the 1960s, the Democrats adopted policies which were purportedly pro-black and pro-minority, but have any of these policies amount to anything since the Civil Rights Act of 1965?

The wealth gap, life expediency, economic opportunities and police brutality are all issues in which black Americans find themselves on the losing end of the ‘American dream’.

The Democrats through a combination of embracing censorship, stifling debate and engaging in sectarian politics, have deprived all Americans, including black Americans of the economic opportunities which are the best way of emancipating individuals from the nightmare of poverty and social isolation.

Many Republicans, who are members of the party of Abraham Lincoln, have pointed this out, yet the Democrats refuse to conduct any self-examination of the issue.

Instead of realising that economic stagnation is the modern day version of a Jim Crow Law, they have harnessed their old racial tendencies and directed them against Russia and by extrapolation against Russian people.

During the Cold War, ‘Communism’ was the ideological boogie-man which American politicians of all parties could use in order to deflect a serious debate on foreign policy. John F. Kennedy attempted to change this with his so-called ‘Peace Speech‘, but was assassinated just over 5 months later.

Today, Communism has been replaced by Shi’a Islam. In the Cold War, no Communist government was ‘good’, even if it was doing the opposite of harming American interests let alone the interests of world peace. Today, Shi’a Muslim governments, particularly Iran, are the new boogie-man. It doesn’t matter that Iran is fighting ISIS and al-Qaeda more valiantly than almost any other country in the world, the fact that it is a Shi’a Islamic Republic, aiding a President of secular Syria who happens to be a different kind of Shi’a Muslim, is enough for it to be ‘enemy number one’.

By contrast, majority Sunni countries that fund terrorism like Saudi Arabia and Qatar get a pass and Bahrain whose Sunni leaders oppress a Shi’a population are considered western allies.

In terms of America’s ability to cope with racism, the Democratic party who under Obama oversaw an era of increased police brutality against black people, is painting Russia as evil, using the same rhetoric, innuendo and ethos which Democrats and their supporters once used to defame and insult black Americans. Obfuscating responsibility via a convenient scapegoat has replaced the need for any self-examination.

Just examine the following clips and imagine the words Russian replaced by black, the words Putin replaced by Martin Luther King Jr. or Malcolm X and images of disgusting Russian stereotypes replaced by those which America historically used against black people.

Compare that with the following cartoons depicting black Americans as racist stereotypes

The watermelon has become vodka, the fried chicken has become the ‘pet bear’, the stereotypical inaccurate ‘accents’ have shifted from one exaggerated manner of speech to another.

This is not a call for censorship of any kind. It is the opposite. It is a call for an open debate on how America has ignored its burning problem of internal racism by inventing a foreign scapegoat to distract Americans of all backgrounds from the abject failure of politicians from all parties to make America at peace with itself.

Russiagate is not the new cold war, the new Cold War with its ostensibly military implications is moreover the war against Shi’a Islam with focal points on Iran and the President of Syria. There is no real chance of America making war on Russia but there is a continually looming threat of regime change wars in both Iran and Syria.

Russiagate is inversely, a reflection of latent racial tensions that have been redirected to a seemingly more distant target. The implications are both ideological and political, just as they were in the Jim Crow Era. ‘Don’t support Trump or a sinister Russian will be in the White House’ is today’s version of ‘don’t’ vote Republican if you don’t want to live next to a ni**er’.