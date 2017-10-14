in Analysis, Latest, News

Syrian Arab Army now controls de-facto ISIS capital in Deir ez-Zor

Syria is on the verge of the total liberation of Deir ez-Zor.

The Syrian Arab Army has just taken control of al-Mayadeen in Deir ez-Zor. al-Mayadeen is widely thought of as the de-facto capital of the so-called Islamic State as the terrorist group has been more or less obliterated in Mosul and has largely deserted Raqqa (with help from Kurdish forces) for Deir ez-Zor.

This recent victory helps to consolidate the Syrian liberation of  Deir ez-Zor Governorate. Aaprt from some remaining isolated pockets of terrorists, most of the Governorate, as well as Dier ez-Zor city remains liberating from terrorists, just over a month after the Syrian Arab Army broke the three year long ISIS siege of the city.

