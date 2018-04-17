Syrian forces have thwarted an attempted attack on the Shayrat air base in the Homs province that started early Tuesday morning. The Pentagon has denied responsibility for the attack but says that there are many players in the game. The attack came from Lebanese airspace leading many to believe that Israel could be the culprit. Israel, however, has refused to comment.

As reported by the Guardian

Syrian air defences have responded to a missile attack over Homs which targeted Shayrat air base late on Monday night, Syrian state television reported. It also reported that the missiles were shot down by the country’s air defences. State television showed pictures of a missile shot in the air above the air base. The Syrian state television report did not, however, specify who may have fired the missiles. The Pentagon said there was no US military activity in the area at the time. “There is no US military activity in that area at this time,” a Pentagon spokesman, Eric Pahon, said. “We do not have additional details to provide.”

Asked about the missile attack, an Israeli military spokesman said, “We don’t comment on such reports.” RT interviews a witness It seems that Western actors refuse to leave let peace return to Syria, and that missile attacks are not a thing of the past. Luckily, the forces of Syria were able to prevent any damage or casualties from this aggression.

