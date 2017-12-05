Syria successfully intercepts Israeli missiles amid new attack

Israel has once again launched a missile attack on Syria, in the second such attack in days. According to initial reports, Israel fired either 6 or 7 missiles at Syria in a clear violation of international law.

As was the case in the previous aggressive attack on Syria’s sovereignty, Damascus successfully intercepted around half of the missiles. This time, the Syrian Arab Army claims to have used missile defence systems to intercept three of the Israeli projectiles.

Sputnik reports,

“A report from Syria states the missiles targeted Jamriya, a city approximately 3 miles northwest of the Syrian capital. Witnesses told Reuters they heard three loud explosions and that smoke was seen near the Jamriya area”.

Tel Aviv has thus far refused to comment on the incident.

One of the last major fronts in Syria’s war against terrorist is the Golan Heights, part of which has been illegally occupied by the Tel Aviv regime since 1967.

Al-Masdar reports that in spite of intensified Israeli attempts to molest Syria’s anti-terrorist operations in the region, progress is still being made:

“Led by their elite 42nd Brigade of the 4th Mechanized Division, the Syrian Army pushed south of recently captured Tal Barda’yah towards the small hilltop of Tal Shehab. Following a short battle with Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (aka al-Qaeda/al-Nusra) terrorists, the Syrian Army managed to breakthrough the latter’s defenses at Tal Shehab and impose control over this hilltop in the West Ghouta region of Damascus. As a result of this advance, the Syrian Army is now at the northern outskirts of Mughar Al-Mir, as they await orders from their high command to storm this jihadist-held town”.

Syria continues to engage al-Qaeda aligned groups in the region.