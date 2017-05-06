Steven Seagal is banned from entering Ukraine for 5 years

This comes after Ukraine has also banned a wheelchair bound Russian singer Yulia Samoilova from entering the country to participate in a Eurovision Song Contest celebrating diversity.

Unlike the al-Qaeda supporting White Helmets, action film star Steven Seagal has never won an Oscar, but today he received an award that seems far more meaningful.

Because Seagal has Russian citizenship and has supported multiple patriotic and cultural initiatives in Russia, he has been banned from entering Ukraine for five years.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence agency SBU,

“A decision concerning an entry ban is taken if there is enough information… about a person committing a socially dangerous act that contradicts the interests of Ukraine’s security protection irrespective of a territory where it was committed”.

This is yet another childish and frankly meaningless move from the fascist regime in Kiev which is delusional enough to believe that their impoverished country is somehow a place worth visiting.

READ MORE: Russia’s Channel 1 to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest over politicisation

Last year Seagal, whose parents were born in Russia, was presented with a Russia passport by President Putin in a special ceremony.

It looks like this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev won’t be serenaded by the blues rock music that Seagal likes to perform when not on film sets.