Saudi Arabia has no place on a women’s rights commission–neither do western countries

Saudi Arabia and most Gulf states discriminate against women on a daily basis. Sweden and most EU states discriminate against men on a daily basis. Both are extremists.

Many people have been justifiably outraged that Saudi Arabia has been elected to the Commission on the Status of Women of the United Nations.

The move has been described as absurd by many, as Saudi Arabia has the worst record on women’s rights in the world and one of the worst in modern history.

But for all of the proper outrage over this decision, few people are worried about the international role of countries who exercise policies of extremism on the other side of the sex-equality coin. Put simply, many European countries should not hold a position on such a commission either.

Since the end of the Second World War, sex-equality laws in the west has been firmly anti-male.

This expresses itself in many ways.

First of all and most worryingly, many western countries exercise the right in both private and public sectors to maintain quotas for women employees, including in government. This has nothing to do with qualifications, experience, intelligence, or the ability to be articulate and hard working, it is simply sufficient to be born a woman in order to elevate one’s self into a position of economic or political power. This is as disgusting as Saudi laws which prohibit women from achieving important roles in society on the singular basis of not being men.

Sweden for example prides itself on a ‘feminist government‘, one which exercises a radical agenda implying that the very existence of men in vital positions is somehow a threat to the rights of women.

Sweden also defines ‘rape’ in a way that is anathema to any logical interpretation of the word. It is a law designed to demonise men and in many cases it has been successful.

The de-facto discrimination of men in countries like Sweden is equally appalling as the discrimination against women in Saudi Arabia. The fact that both Sweden and Saudi Arabia are wealthy countries that are generally free of poverty amongst their respective citizens has not prohibited the governments in Stockholm and Riyadh from exercising a clearly discriminatory prerogative based on which set of genitals an individual happens to possess.

Because of this, countries that are manifestly anti-women like Saudi Arabia and countries that are manifestly anti-man like Sweden should both be permanently recused from having any role in the debate about both women’s rights or men’s rights.

Contrast extremist countries like Saudi Arabia and Sweden with a country like Russia which has found a healthy balance which allows full rights for both men and women while discriminating against neither.

The percentage of Russia’s female corporate board members far exceeds that of the United States. Female judges in Russia are also far higher in number than in many western countries.

Russia was one of the first large countries to give women the right to vote and Russia sent a women into space decades before the United States even attempted to do so.

Unlike the United States, Women’s Day is a nation-wide and popular event in Russia. It is a day filled with joy where men offer women gifts, recite poetry and express gratitude for the positive role women contribute to society and the family. Likewise, Russia celebrates Defender of the Fatherland Day which is commonly known as Men’s Day, a day when females express their gratitude for the positive role that men contribute to society. Both days are free of politics and pessimism. They are happy occasions for both men and women.

When discussing issues of human rights, it is important not to set one group of humans against another. Men and women together make up humanity, without both, the other would be doomed to literal extinction.

But extremists in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states as well as those in Sweden and many other EU states, have used divisive tactics to divide us from our common humanity.

Extremists of any kind should not have a say on matters that ought to be discussed in order to improve the lives of all people, without fear, favour or discrimination.

Until that happens, the UN’s Commission on the Status of Women may well be as useless as the UN’s Security Council has tragically become.