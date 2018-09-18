Connect with us

Russian MoD: Il-20 downed by Syrian missile after attacking Israel’s F-16s used it as cover

Israeli pilots used the Russian plane as cover and set it up to be targeted by the Syrian air defense forces.
The Duran

Published

17 hours ago

on

2,339 Views

Russia has stated that it “reserves right to response” after claiming that Israel’s actions led to downing of Il-20 by Syrian S-200 missiles.

The Russian military accused their Israeli counterparts for causing the downing of a Russian Il-20 plane by the Syrian air defense forces, which were responding to an Israeli air raid on Latakia.

Via RT

The Russian military say the Israeli raid on Syria triggered a chain of events, which led to the shooting down of a Russian Il-20 plane by a Syrian S-200 surface-to-air missile. Moscow reserves the right to respond accordingly.

On Monday evening four Israeli F-16 fighter jets attacked targets in Syria’s Latakia after approaching from the Mediterranean, a statement by the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday. The Israeli warplanes came at a small altitude and “created a dangerous situation for other aircraft and vessels in the region”, it said.

The military said the French Navy’s frigate “Auvergne” as well as a Russian Il-20 plane were in the area of the Israeli operation.

“The Israeli pilots used the Russian plane as cover and set it up to be targeted by the Syrian air defense forces. As a consequence, the Il-20, which has radar cross-section much larger than the F-16, was shot down by an S-200 system missile,” the statement said.

The Russian ministry stressed that the Israelis must have known that the Russian plane was present in the area, which didn’t stop them from “the provocation”. Israel also failed to warn Russia about the planned operation in advance. The warning came a minute before the attack started, which “did not leave time to move the Russian plane to a safe area,” the statement said.

Joe
Guest
Joe

Russia reserves the right to respond by inviting Israel to their next victory day parade.

Manon
Guest
Manon

Hey “Joe,” — we hear you. Was it your grandpa Kaganovich who stood next to Stalin during the parades in Moscow? Or you are from Frenkel’s (of GULAG fame) family? Your “Holocaust survivors” prefer to kill by millions, see the Holodomor and GULAG. Nothing pleases your treacherous tribe of whiners more than the exercises in sadism and mass slaughter. Your “Holo-biz” Nuland-Kagan even has installed a Jewish Groysman in Ukraine to finish the job started by Lazar Kaganovich.
Your tribe is cursed not for nothing but for dishonesty, pettiness, and bloodthirstiness. Parasites.

Joe
Guest
Joe

Hey Manon, clearly, speaking in jest is a level of comprehension above your intellectual level. Why are you having a go at me?

Cheryl Brandon
Guest
Cheryl Brandon

The way to respond is to give Syrians the most up to date equipment to defend themselves the Israhelli terrorist; That is the only way Syria will be safe; Lebanon has to stop assisting Israhell?? as well!! Russia must now arm Hezbollah!!

A.F.
Guest
A.F.

Russia sponsors ISIS allready

mikhas
Guest
mikhas

This is bs since Russian and Syrian defences are meshed, the plane would appear as “friend” not for.

Hes
Guest
Hes

??????? What?

spike
Guest
spike

all aircraft are fitted with an IFF (identifier friend or foe) beacon. but in their haste to launch as many missiles as possible the syrian operators didn’t even bother to look for friendly aircraft in the vicinity of their targeting vector

Andre
Guest
Andre

Time for Russia to respond seriously to this provocation and deception.

voza0db
Guest
voza0db

Not a chance!

Hes
Guest
Hes

Evil Khazarian joohole called IsraHell is a pure evil. They can only lie, steal and kill.

Jane Karlsson
Guest
Jane Karlsson

This is shocking. Did Netenyahu order it? I can’t imagine he didn’t know. If he did, he’s openly challenging Putin.

Netenyahu despises ‘weak’ people. He seems to be itching to start WW3 to eliminate the weak people, which of course means the Palestinians among others.

Harris
Guest
Harris

Dont Come an whim or mon here, Russia is ripping is treacherous benefit for its weak stance on Syrian aggressor, even the French Can now slap Russia military and suffer no consequence. Here Will just scream our western Partner! Russia is just à Paper tiger ! Why Syria shouldn’t have an S300 missile to defend itself against immoral action like that is unbelievable ! Now if ont was m’y family member on the Russia IL-20 crew I will Ask Putin to resuscitate my loved one killed in this incident ! The Real culprit us PUTIN, full stop!

Tom
Guest
Tom

Moron!

Manon
Guest
Manon

From now on, each Russian aircraft should carry a Jew as a passenger. Otherwise, the former bouncer Avi ( a Moldovan thug and felon of Turkish appearance) and the former furniture peddler Bibi would not understand the value of life. The Jewish Bolsheviks are unredeemable.

Manon
Guest
Manon

Ukraining accent was detected. Is this you, Groysman?

Tom Welsh
Guest
Tom Welsh

This bears many of the same hallmarks as the cynical assassination of the Su-24 by Turkish F-16s. It was carefully planned, and took every possible advantage of the Russians’ efforts to coordinate and avoid misunderstandings. Just as the Turkish fighter that shot down the Su-24 had been in the air for several hours, just waiting for the chance to stab the Russians in the back, this Israeli attack was obviously designed to make the Syrians shoot down their ally’s aircraft. Unless, of course, it was not a Syrian missile at all. In which case either Israel, France or some other… Read more »

Cicero
Guest
Cicero

The Israelis were sneaky they knew launching an attack close to the spy plane would result in Syrian air defences responding. They used it as cover & unfortunately the servicemen paid the price. This is what happens when you let an aggressor get away time & time again with provocations without doing anything. Israelis took advantage knowing Russia has never responded to any of its numerous attacks. Russia needs to take a firmer stance & impose a no fly zone & shoot anything which is attacking Syria.

Manon
Guest
Manon

Let’s see if there any victims related to Jews in Israel.

spike
Guest
spike

then the blame clearly lies at the feet of the anti-air missile operators…to just launch without checking the area the weapon is launched into is tantamount to deciding to deliberately shoot down the russian a/c

spike
Guest
spike

israel used it as cover and the incompetence of the syrian ad operators did the rest

Mike
Guest
Mike

Jeee! Russia should traget Syria as they are the one that shot down their plane, not Israel!!! What a complete non sense from Russia!

Cat Pillar
Guest
Cat Pillar

Wrap it in plastic – like Kaliningrad. And Crimea.

Cheryl brandon
Guest
Cheryl brandon

My condolences goes out to the 14 pilots/soldiers who were up by Israhell terrorists; They illegally flew into Syrian airspace, attacked Syrians; When the Syrians tried to defend themselves, the Irsahelli criminals placed a Russian jet in harms way; Willfully got 14 pilots killed like they did with the USS Liberty in 1967. RIP UN/International Laws/ ICC!! the Criminals/Bullies defiantly LIE on Arabs again!!

7.62x54R
Guest
7.62x54R

How many more times are Russian servicemen going to die because of US-Saudi-Israeli underhandedness and criminality?

A.F.
Guest
A.F.

Lets hope and pray thousands more!

A.F.
Guest
A.F.

Great news, Assad downed Russian plane, out of humanity! Downed by Russian weapons!

7.62x54R
Guest
7.62x54R

Underhanded Israeli-US deviants have killed another 14 Russian personnel. Too bad the Russians have not realized that they are dealing with lairs and thugs and have not exterminated the US-Israeli invaders’ aircraft. Time to declare that Syrian airspace is closed to NATO and Israeli invaders.

michael
Guest
michael

after this last event….all Israeli aircraft will be shot down immediately….any missiles launched towards Syria will be met with an equal response on military installations in israel….let the war begin….

A.F.
Guest
A.F.

Russians love war, like in Donbass and Crimea.

john vieira
Guest
john vieira

Pot/kettle…a***hole!!!

A.F.
Guest
A.F.

The U.S. Air Force and eight other nations will participate next month in independent Ukraine’s largest aviation exercise, which aims to promote regional security and improve that country’s cooperation with NATO members, the military said Tuesday.

TEP
Guest
TEP

The IL-20 wasnt an ordinary aircraft and these were not ‘crewmen’. This is a huge loss to Russia and Syria – these were highly trained (over 10 years) electronic warfare specialists and the plane included some of the most advanced EW capability on the planet. The Russian military are furious and demanding a response, as are most Russians whilst Putin is trying to calm it all down … there could be a serious rift. So the empire of chaos will be thrilled at such a big Russian EW loss and any rift between Putin and his military and/or electorate would… Read more »

Russian Il-20 downed by Syrian missile. Russia blames Israel. Israel blames Syria (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 110.
Alex Christoforou

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 19, 2018

By

The unthinkable has happened in Syria.

The world now teeters on the brink of all out war in Syria as a Russian Il-20 was downed by Syrian missile after Israeli F-16s used it as cover during attack, according to statements made by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

President Vladimir Putin, answering a reporter’s question during a press conference with Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, said the downing of the Russian Il-20 plane looks like “a chain of tragic circumstances.” 

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the tripwire triggered that has the potential to tip the fragile balance in Syria towards conflict between Russia, Iran and Israel.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel

The Russian military says an Israeli raid on Syria triggered a chain of events that led to its Il-20 plane being shot down by a Syrian S-200 surface-to-air missile. Moscow reserves the right to respond accordingly.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said…

“Israel did not warn the command of the Russian troops in Syria about the planned operation. We received a notification via a hotline less than a minute before the strike, which did not allow the Russian aircraft to be directed to a safe zone.”

The statement by the Russian Defense Ministry said that four Israeli F-16 fighter jets attacked targets in Syria’s Latakia after approaching from the Mediterranean.

The Israeli warplanes approached at a low altitude and “created a dangerous situation for other aircraft and vessels in the region.”

The statement further said that 15 Russian military service members have died as a result…

“The Israeli pilots used the Russian plane as cover and set it up to be targeted by the Syrian air defense forces. As a consequence, the Il-20, which has radar cross-section much larger than the F-16, was shot down by an S-200 system missile.”

According to reports from RT, the Russian military said that the French Navy’s frigate ‘Auvergne,’ as well as a Russian Il-20 plane were in the area during the Israeli operation.

Map of the incident on September 17 in Syria provided by the Russian defense ministry.

The Russian ministry said the Israelis must have known that the Russian plane was present in the area, but this did not stop them from executing “the provocation.” Israel also failed to warn Russia about the planned operation in advance. The warning came just a minute before the attack started, which “did not leave time to move the Russian plane to a safe area,”the statement said.

The statement gives a larger death toll than earlier reports by the Russian military, which said there were 14 crew members on board the missing Il-20. It said a search and rescue operation for the shot-down plane is underway.

A later update said debris from the downed plane was found some 27km off the Latakia coast. The search party collected some body parts, personal possessions of the crew, and fragments of the plane.

Meanwhile Israel has come out to blame the Syrian government for the downing of the military plane, according to an IDF statement.

Israel said that it “expresses sorrow for the death of the aircrew members” of the Russian plane. However, it stated that the government of Bashar Assad “whose military shot down the Russian plane,” is “fully responsible” for the incident.

Israel further blamed Iran and Hezbollah for the incident.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) explained that its jets were targeting a Syrian facility “from which systems to manufacture accurate and lethal weapons were about to be transferred on behalf of Iran to Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

Israel claimed that the weapons were “meant to attack Israel.”

Via RT

The IDF assumed that the Syrian anti-air batteries “fired indiscriminately” and didn’t “bother to ensure that no Russian planes were in the air.” The Israelis said that when the Syrian military launched the missiles which hit the Russian plane, its own jets were already within Israeli airspace. “During the strike against the target in Latakia, the Russian plane that was then hit was not within the area of the operation.”

According to the Israeli military, both IDF and Russia have “a deconfliction system,” which was agreed upon by the leadership of both states, and “has proven itself many times over recent years.” The system was in use when the incident happened, the IDF stated. The IDF promised to share “all the relevant information” with Russia “to review the incident and to confirm the facts in this inquiry.”

The military presented a four-point initial inquiry into events in Latakia. It insisted that “extensive and inaccurate” Syrian anti-aircraft fire caused the Russian jet “to be hit and downed.”

The Russian Il-20 aircraft, with 15 crew on board, went off radar during an attack by four Israeli jets on Syria’s Latakia province late Monday. Later on Tuesday the Russian Defense Ministry said that an Israeli raid on Syria triggered a chain of events that led to its plane being shot down by a Syrian S-200 surface-to-air missile.

Trump Orders Immediate Release Of All Text Messages, Carter Page FISA Application From Russia Investigation

Trump has ordered the DOJ to release all text messages related to the Russia investigation with no redactions.

Published

17 hours ago

on

September 18, 2018

By

Via Zerohedge

President Trump has ordered the Department of Justice to release all text messages related to the Russia investigation with no redactions, of former FBI Director James Comey, his deputy Andrew McCabe, now-fired special agent Peter Strzok, former FBI attorney Lisa Page and twice-demoted DOJ official Bruce Ohr.

Also released will be specific pages from the FBI’s FISA surveillance warrant application on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page, as well as interviews with Ohr.

The statement reads in full:

“At the request of a number of committees of Congress, and for reasons of transparency, the President has directed the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of Justice (including the FBI) to provide for the immediate declassification of the following materials: (1) pages 10-12 and 17-34 of the June 2017 application to the FISA court in the matter of Carter W. Page; (2) all FBI reports of interviews with Bruce G. Ohr prepared in connection with the Russia investigation; and (3) all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all Carter Page FISA applications.

In addition, President Donald J. Trump has directed the Department of Justice (including the FBI) to publicly release all text messages relating to the Russia investigation, without redaction, of James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr

***

As we reported last Monday, Trump had been expected to release the documents any time – with specific attention to the Page documents and the “investigative activities of Justice Department lawyer Bruce Ohr” – who was demoted twice for lying about his extensive relationship  with Christopher Steele – the former MI6 spy who assembled the sham “Steele Dossier” used by the FBI in a FISA surveillance application to spy on Page.

Republicans on the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees believe the declassification will permanently taint the Trump-Russia investigation by showing the investigation was illegitimate to begin with. Trump has been hammering the same theme for months.

  • They allege that Bruce Ohr played an improper intermediary role between the Justice Department, British spy Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS — the opposition research firm that produced the Trump-Russia dossier, funded by Democrats. (Ohr’s wife, Nellie, worked for Fusion GPS on Russia-related matters during the presidential election — a fact that Ohr did not disclose on federal forms.)
  • And they further allege that the Obama administration improperly spied on Carter Page — all to take down Trump. –Axios

Ohr, meanwhile, met with Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in 2015 to discuss helping the FBI with organized crime investigations, according to The Hill‘s John Solomon. The meeting with the Putin ally was facilitated by Steele.

Last month Trump called Ohr a disgrace, while also tweeting: “Will Bruce Ohr, whose family received big money for helping to create the phony, dirty and discredited Dossier, ever be fired from the Jeff Sessions  “Justice” Department? A total joke!”

Trump’s threat came one day after two tweets about Ohr, noting a connection to former FBI agent Peter Strzok, as well as a text sent by Ohr after former FBI Director James Comey was fired in which Ohr says “afraid they will be exposed.”

According to emails turned over to Congressional investigators in August, Christopher Steele was much closer to Bruce Ohr and his wife Nellie than previously disclosed.

Steele and the Ohrs would have breakfast together on July 30, 2016 at the Mayflower Hotel in downtown Washington D.C., days after Steele turned in installments of his infamous “dossier” on July 19 and 26. The breakfast also occurred one day before the FBI formally launched operation “Crossfire Hurricane,” the agency’s counterintelligence operation into the Trump campaign.

“Great to see you and Nellie this morning Bruce,” Steele wrote shortly following their breakfast meeting. “Let’s keep in touch on the substantive issues/s (sic). Glenn is happy to speak to you on this if it would help.”

“After two years of investigations and accusations from both sides of the aisle about what documents indicate, it is past time for documents to be declassified and let the American people decide for themselves if DoJ and FBI acted properly,” Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows told Axios earlier Sunday.

In early August, journalist Paul Sperry tweeted that Trump may use his presidential authority to declassify “20 redacted pages of a June, 2017 FISA renewal, “and possibly” 63 pages of emails and notes between “Ohr & Steele,” and FD-302 summaries of 12 interviews.”

President Trump threatened to declassify documents two weeks ago – one day after the New York Times allegedly published an anonymous Op-Ed claiming to be from a White House official claiming to be part of an unelected “resistance” cabal within the Trump administration.

“The Deep State and the Left, and their vehicle, the Fake News Media, are going Crazy – & they don’t know what to do,” Trump tweeted earlier this month, adding: “The Economy is booming like never before, Jobs are at Historic Highs, soon TWO Supreme Court Justices & maybe Declassification to find Additional Corruption. Wow!”

Trump’s threat comes as calls by frustrated GOP legislators to release the documents have hit a fevered pitch. Spearheading the effort are Republican Reps. Meadows, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz and Lee Zeldin – who have repeatedly asked Trump to declassify more of the heavily redacted FISA surveillance warrant on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page in late 2016.

In June, Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee asked President Trump to declassify key sections of Carter Page’s FISA warrant application, according to a letter obtained by Fox News.

Carter Page, the DOJ/FBI’s person of interest, weighed in on the matter in late August, tweeting: “The Corrupt DOJ, co-conspirators in the DNC and their high-priced consultants correctly believed they had American democracy and the FISA Court over a barrel in 2016.”

De-Dollarization Tops Agenda at Russia's Eastern Economic Forum

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) was held in Vladivostok on Sept.11-13. Founded in 2015, the event has become a platform for planning and launching projects to strengthen business ties in the Asia-Pacific region.

Published

17 hours ago

on

September 18, 2018

By

Via Strategic Culture

This year, the EEF brought together delegations from over 60 countries to discuss the topic “The Far East: Expanding the Range of Possibilities”. A total of 100 business events involving over 6,000 participants were held during the three days.

1,357 media personnel worked to cover the forum. Last year, the number of participants was 5,000 with 1,000 media persons involved in reporting and broadcasting. The EEF-18 gathered 340 foreign and 383 Russian CEOs. Nearly 80 start-ups from across South-East Asia joined the meeting.

This year, a total of 175 agreements worth of 2.9 trillion rubles (some $4.3 billion) were signed. For comparison, the sum was 2.5 trillion rubles (roughly $3.7 billion) in 2017.

They included the development of the Baimsky ore deposits in Chukotka, the construction of a terminal for Novatek LNG at Bechevinskaya Bay in Kamchatka and the investment of Asian countries in Russia’s agricultural projects in the Far East.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Mail.Ru Group, Megafon and Chinese Alibaba inked an agreement on establishing AliExpress trade joint venture. Rosneft and Chinese CNPC signed an oil exploration agreement.

The Chinese delegation was the largest (1,096 people), followed by the Japanese (570 members). The list of guests included the president of Mongolia and prime ministers of Japan and South Korea.

It was also the first time Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the event to meet his Russian counterpart. The issue of de-dollarization topped the agenda. Russia and China reaffirmed their interest in expanding the use of national currencies in bilateral deals.

During the forum, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of RDIF, said the fund intends to use only national currencies in its transactions with China starting from 2019. It will cooperate with the China Development Bank.

This “yuanification” is making visible progress with Shanghai crude futures increasing their share of oil markets up to 14 percent or even more. China has signed agreements with Canada and Qatar on national currencies exchange.

READ MORE: Eastern Economic Forum opens new chapter in US-Russia dialogue

De-dollarization is a trend that is picking up momentum across the world. A growing number of countries are interested in replacing the dollar. Russia is leading the race to protect itself from fluctuations, storms and US-waged trade wars and sanctions.

Moscow backs non-dollar trade with Ankara amid the ongoing lira crisis. Turkey is switching from the dollar to settlements in national currencies, including its trade with China and other countries. Ditching the US dollar is the issue topping the BRICS agenda. In April, Iran transferred all international payments to the euro.

The voices calling for de-dollarization are getting louder among America’s closest European allies. In August, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called for the creation of a new payments system independent of the US.

According to him, Europe should not allow the United States to act “over our heads and at our expense.” The official wants to strengthen European autonomy by establishing independent payment channels, creating a European Monetary Fund and building up an independent SWIFT system.

Presenting his annual program, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called on Sept. 12 for the European Union to promote the euro as a global currency to challenge the dollar.

According to him, “We must do more to allow our single currency to play its full role on the international scene.” Mr. Juncker believes “it is absurd that Europe pays for 80 percent of its energy import bill – worth 300 billion euros a year – in US dollars when only roughly 2 percent of our energy imports come from the United States.” He wants the raft of proposals made in his state of the union address to start being implemented before the European Parliament elections in May.

70% of all world trade transactions account for the dollar, while 20% are  settled in the euro, and the rest falls on the yuan and other Asian currencies. The dollar value is high to make the prices of consumer goods in the US artificially low. The demand for dollars allows refinancing the huge debt at low interest rates. The US policy of trade wars and sanctions has triggered the global process of de-dollarization.

Using punitive measures as a foreign policy tool is like shooting oneself in the foot. It prompts a backlash to undermine the dollar’s status as the world reserve currency – the basis of the US economic might. The aggressive policy undermines the US world standing to make it weaker, not stronger.

