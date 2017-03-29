BREAKING: Russia wins Judgment against Ukraine in London High Court

The High Court in London this morning granted Russia’s request for an expedited hearing (ie. summary Judgment) of its claim against Ukraine arising from Ukraine’s non-payment of the $3 billion loan Ukraine owes Russia.

This is not the final Judgment in the case. That is however probably no more than a few weeks away. Reports say the High Court rejected all of Ukraine’s arguments that it should not be required to pay the loan for political reasons, and this together with the High Court’s decision to grant Russia an expedited hearing makes it now a virtual certainty that the High Court will shortly decide the case in Russia’s favour, and declare Ukraine in default on its loan.

As those who have followed my writings on this question will know, this is what I have argued was likely to happen from the start. Indeed on strict legal principles it is difficult to see what other possible Judgment the High Court could have made.

Ukraine is saying it will appeal today’s Judgment, presumably to the Court of Appeal and, if it loses there, presumably ultimately to the British Supreme Court. In English law an appeal does not however automatically delay implementation of a Judgment, and since today’s decision is procedural I cannot see what grounds for appeal there are, and I expect Ukraine’s appeal to be refused.

This means that a final Judgment in the case may now be no more than weeks away.

The big question therefore is what will happen when the High Court finally decides the case in Russia’s favour, and finds Ukraine in default of its $3 billion loan to Russia, as it is now almost certain to do.

Will the IMF recognise that this is a legal declaration from the world’s most powerful commercial court that Ukraine is in default to Russia, which since Russia is a member of the Paris Club should mean that any further IMF lending to Ukraine must cease according to the IMF’s own rules? Or will the IMF find some way to ignore its rules so that it can continue lending to Ukraine despite the High Court in London declaring Ukraine in default?

My guess is the former, and my guess also is that it was the pending decision made today by the High Court in London rather than Ukraine’s transport blockade of the Donbass which caused the IMF Board on 20th March 2017 to postpone its decision on further lending to Ukraine. See my full discussion here.

The political implications – and the potential economic consequences for Ukraine – of the country being declared in default and being cut off from all external funding, including IMF funding, are however immense, and Western governments which have invested so heavily in supporting Ukraine will be increasingly anxious.