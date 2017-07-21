Russia to maintain a military presence in Syria for at least 49 years

Russia's Federation Council just approved the measure which will insure a long term partnership for historic allies.

The Federation Council (upper house) of the Federal Assembly of Russia just ratified relevant legislation which after Presidential approval will enshrine into a law an agreement to maintain a presence of Russian forces in the Syrian Arab Republic for 49 years.

The measure allows for an extension of the agreement for a further 25 years.

Russia has maintained a naval base in Tartus in western Syria since 1971, the year after President Hafez al-Assad, the current President’s father came to power in what was known as the Corrective Movement.

Russia has been a long time Syrian ally and today’s announcement ensures a partnership which will extend throughout the better part of the 21st century.

The move is seen as both a sign of fraternal relations and a long term insurance of security of the Syrian Arab Republic.

