Russia does not seek leading role in Qatar crisis–will bolster Arab accords

KUWAIT CITY (Sputnik) – Russia does not want to compete with other states in order to take the lead helping to negotiate the settlement of the diplomatic row surrounding Qatar, and fully supports Kuwait’s efforts to solve the dispute, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

“We support Kuwait’s initiative. We do not want to compete with anyone. We definitely have good relations with all the countries involved in this rather difficult situation, and we have been actively basing our actions on the belief that Kuwait’s initiative deserves the support of everyone who could have a positive impact on the situation,” Lavrov told reporters.

The Russian minister noted that Moscow was ready to provide support in a format that would be considered appropriate by all the sides in the diplomatic dispute.

In early June, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates announced their breaking off of diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. Kuwait, acting as a mediator in the crisis, handed over the 13 demands of the four Arab states, which Doha has refused to comply with.

Russian authorities have repeatedly reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to a diplomatic settlement with Qatar. In late July, Lavrov said Russia was ready to support any efforts aimed at normalizing relations between the countries of the Persian Gulf and Qatar, and supported Kuwait’s mediation efforts. He added that Russia would be ready to act as a mediator in the resolution of the Qatar diplomatic row should it receive such a request.