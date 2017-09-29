Ron Paul discusses how ‘Russiagate’ is being used to stifle AMERICAN free speech

Former US Congressman and founder of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, Dr. Ron Paul has spoken to RT about the continued willingness of the mainstream media to push the ‘Russiagate’ scandal even though no evidence of any collusion has yet to be unearthed after extensive investigations.

Dr. Paul has associated the desire to blame failures in the internal US electoral system on Syria as a result of a political environment in the United States which seeks to increasingly stifle free speech, especially where anti-war/anti-intervention issues are concerned.

Now watch Dr. Ron Paul explain why and how a Russian myth is being used to curtail honest and open political debates in the United States.