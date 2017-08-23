RISE AND FALL OF GIANTS: US-Russian VISA Suspension Begins the Next Cold War

The rumbling tension between Russia and America means one thing: it’s

1987…all over again.

Minus President Ronald Reagan, the secret Oliver North-CIA

drug-running-arms deal hearings (Iran-Contra), cell phones the size of

car batteries, and despite the fact that music today is much, much

worse, our current international news sounds eerily similar to

1987’s…only more dangerous.

Above the half-witted mainstream media’s shrill noise about

Charlottesville’s George Soros (aka, Grigori Schwartz) funded,

statue-destroying, history-erasing, tattooed LGBT left-wing

anarchists, we can hear something far more frightening. We hear the

gargantuan growling curses of cannibal giants—the morally lobotomized

military industrial complex—hiding in the darkness, scraping swords

against stones and cracking knuckles, as they prepare to clash; and in

the process of their reckless grappling, crush civilization and

crumble landscapes. The question is what will trigger their fight?

The geopolitical temperature of today’s world is bubbling over with

volatility. We see millions of tattered, angry migrants pouring into

Europe through the holes made by the U.S. military adventures in

Africa and the Middle East, accelerating the break-up of the European

Union. As a result, many European and former Soviet bloc nations are

rediscovering their instinctive love of tribalism and their natural

right to sovereignty as they’re forced to defend their borders,

people, and resources. Germany is also making a semi-independent

stand by rejecting the U.S. sanctions against Russia due to their

impending damage to the German economy; and is gravitating towards the

perspective of Russia and China regarding the United States, which is

probably the most important political shift in the past 50 years.

With China, Russia, and Germany locking arms and standing up in

defiance and disgust toward the warmongering rhetoric and threats of

military engagement, some very real problems and opportunities also

emerge.

Additionally, starting today, the Trump State Department has

officially suspended of all non-immigrant VISA’s, and effectively

stopped all Russian people from traveling to the United States. This

marks the official re-start of the American-Russian “Cold War 2.0”.

Now as a former U.S. Army Psychological Operations Officer and Booz

Allen Hamilton defense contractor who worked at the State Department,

Special Operations Command, and Central Command, I can confirm that

this is not the way to win wars—including cold ones—by persuading,

changing, and influencing behaviors.

The U.S. justification for this action, so we’re told, is because the

Russian government had previously ordered U.S. State Department staff

(CIA agents) to leave Russia in order to create a more equal number of

Russians and Americans working in each others’ embassies. Of course,

what is conveniently ignored is that in December 2016 President Obama,

in violation of international law, seized the Russian Government’s

summer house and property in the Washington DC metro area, and Trump

has continued the crime by refusing to return the Russian property

without getting some kind of “benefit” in return. Extortion?

A few days before this “Cold War 2.0 restart”, we saw the entire U.S.

Navy freeze all of its operations dead-in-the-water after the U.S.S.

John McCain became the second U.S. navy ship (the first was the U.S.S.

Fitzgerald) within a few weeks to be mysteriously stopped, radar

jammed, and rammed by a larger civilian ship, allegedly by accident.

This of course hearkens all military and intelligence people to recall

the April 2014 U.S.S. Donald Cook incident in the Black Sea, where a

Russian jet knocked out the U.S. ship’s electronic systems—most likely

to prove the same point we are uncomfortably re-learning now.

Essentially, since no reasonable person—even in Congress—can accept

the explanation of ‘incompetence’ or technological decay as the excuse

for these ships’ ‘accidents’, these events can only be classified in

two ways. Either they are 1) a CIA false-flag event to manipulate a

gullible President while whipping-up extra agency powers, budgets, and

military-industrial complex contracts; or 2) a pre-emptive action by a

foreign power. Since we already know the CIA-DEEP STATE-MILITARY

obsession with expanding US-NATO hegemony and natural resource

domination across the planet, the other explanation would be this is a

response to the U.S. navy menacing China’s South China Sea Spratly

island bases, as a warning sign before anything serious develops in

the Mediterranean involving Ukraine, Libya, or Syria. Seems logical.

In the first Korean war in 1951, China warned the U.S. that it could

not tolerate an enemy power on the Yalu River, and that it would side

with North Korea and fight to protect their land, government and

culture from destruction. We ignored this, advanced deep into North

Korean territory, and unleashed a massive Chinese counterattack that

pushed Americans back deep into South Korea. Eventually, an armistice

was reached with the 38th Parallel being the line dividing each side.

China lost 600,000 men in the Korean war, while we lost a fraction.

They are prepared to lose more in the next war, in order to tell

Americans that not only are the days of regime change over, but they

are prepared to die to prove it. Why? Existentially, Russia and

China cannot tolerate the destruction of Korea, or in fact any kind of

US-Korea military confrontation. The resulting refugee overflow into

China and Russia would be dangerously destabilizing; and the U.S.-NATO

military planners, and the Vatican, not only know this, but are

counting on this to achieve their long-term agenda of “regime change”

in China and Russia.

FALL OF GIANTS

Thirty years ago in 1987, the two most powerful nations on the planet

entered the final phase of a wrestling match which had lasted for over

fifty years. One nation’s strength was thinning, its defensive

posture bending, and its will to fight disappearing; while the other

nation was increasing its points, securing a final chokehold, and

hungry to win the match. At the last minute it seemed like a

compromise had been reached. A tapping-out was negotiated, and both

competitors agreed to stop and conclude the match without risking a

final death struggle, since it might cripple both competitors. With

history as referee, Ronald Reagan’s victorious arm was held high for

all the world to see, while Mikhail Gorbechev’s head drooped from the

fatigue of decades of economic and spiritual communism. (NOTE: The

typical communist socio-economic model is to a nation what an

artificial steroid is to the human body: it appears to grow strength

in the beginning but ends up destroying the body in the end). The two

opponents, America and Russia, left the arena, respectful to

eachother, and hopeful of a paradigm shift in their relationship that

might extinguish all memory of the cold war that had exhausted the

world for too long. Both nations were ready…and so was humanity.

Unfortunately, all of President Ronald Reagan’s honor, goodwill, and

promises to Mikhail Gorbechev and the Russian people that NATO and the

West would not expand military bases or encroach into Russian

territory or peel away buffer territories like Ukraine, were not only

ignored by subsequent U.S. Presidents and Russia’s trust betrayed, but

the cold war became a hot diplomatic war with occasional bloodshed as

the West accelerated its military-intelligence-economic operations

against Yugoslavia, Chechnya, Ukraine, and other former Soviet lands.

Fast forward to 2017 and we see the world has changed…and not for the

better. Instead of the United States pressuring the Soviet Union into

a frantic state of cultural abandonment and political disintegration,

this same exact transformation is now happening to the United States,

except, ironically—or perhaps miraculously—without any help from the

Russians. I use the word miraculously advisedly, and admittedly with

a slight tinge of humor because when you think about it, there is a

rather Divine sense of “poetic justice” to the notion that the United

States—more specifically the DEEP STATE—is now suffering the same kind

of confusion, oppression, and paranoia it enthusiastically helped

inflict upon Russia some 30 years ago. Somehow the pulling-down of

the statute of Confederate General Robert E. Lee by a left-wing zealot

in America seems eerily reminiscent of the pulling-down of the

statutes of Stalin, Lenin and Saadam Hussein decades ago. Karma?

Judgement? Inevitability?

Although similar to many of the societal erosions Russia faced in the

1980’s, America’s are far more insidious and lethal today. They are

in fact terminal, unless properly purged from our body politic. These

societal erosions include, but are not limited to, the following:

* A self-consuming appetite for blind multi-culturalism that

foments suicidally reckless immigration policies and spawns the

unlawful monstrosity of “sanctuary cities”.

* A desperate obsession to manufacture the perfect health-care

system that will, somehow, automatically and effortlessly guarantee a

constantly blissful, supernaturally healthy life. Unfortunately the

Soma today are opioids and anti-depressants which transform the mind

and body like tobacco smoked into ash.

* A hyper-sensitivity and quasi-religious worship of

‘political-correctness’ which has essentially outlawed traditional

notions of American moral-religious purity, as well as sickened

America with a kind of sexual-identity schizophrenia. This

schizophrenia has in turn unleashed a plague of confusion and

misunderstanding in America about sex, love, intimacy, natural law,

the human body, emotions, and male-female roles, which is now

manifesting as selfishness, hedonism, transgenderism, sex

re-assignment, pedophile friendly child-sized sex dolls, and other

perversions and abominations.

Despite the rotten stench of insanity and death it carries, this

sexual and moral schizophrenia has been re-defined by the priests of

political-correctness—the Democrats, cultural Marxists, and Strausian

neocons—as the climax of civilized humanity and the ideal of feminist

politics. However, an interesting—or somber—observation of the

potential long-term impact of this cultural pathology is its

degeneration of society into a painfully lonely, delusional humanity,

which is symbolized in the recent American film Her starring Joaquin

Phoenix, where he plays an isolated, divorced American man

falling-in-love with his hand-held computer that speaks to him in

algorithmically calculated words of kindness, empathy, and emotionally

erotic stimulation, using Scarlett Johannsson’s sultry voice. These

are just a few of the most destructive social and spiritual illnesses

destroying the American mind, weakening its institutions, and

darkening the light of freedom and peace in America’s domestic culture

and international relationships.

Perhaps this explains why America’s pop-culture is more often

disdained as toxic by many non-western audiences and not particularly

cherished for its purity or illumination. Whereas Ronald Reagan or

John Wayne symbolized the arch-type of heroic American manhood in the

past, Bruce Jenner the Olympic athlete (now sex-changed by a butcher’s

scissors into Caitlyn Jenner) seems to be modern America’s

replacement—which certainly doesn’t bode well for future wars.

Re-read that sentence and let it fully sink in. A military and

political establishment where the bureaucrat mind and emasculated

drone spirit is celebrated and rewarded with promotion, while the

creative maverick and bold risk-taker are ostracized, prosecuted, and

killed for their superior skills, is both a direct contradiction of

the American spirit, and the essential plot of Ayn Rand’s novel, Atlas

Shrugged.

Interestingly enough, Russia seems to be contradicting its CIA

branding as a blood-thirsty enemy of America, by responding

compassionately toward America’s slow political train wreck (which is

now visiting Europe with mass migrants as casualties). In fact,

instead of trying to mercilessly dismember America’s economy,

military, and government like a geopolitical serial-killer, Russia has

been patiently bending and enduring the hysterics, hypocrisy, and

violent unilateralism of America’s politicians, military, and media.

This of course may shock some, such as the blindly Russia-phobic

religious bigots who chronically despise the independence of the

Russian Orthodox Church and banking systems; and the

self-tranquilizing simpletons desperately scraping the resin of

America’s Puritan character from the 1950’s while violently thrashing

to escape modernity invading their head-sized sand-holes.

Unlike the United States, Russia doesn’t seem to be jubilantly

celebrating with the same sadistic relish the disintegration of

America’s reputation and place in the world as a result of its “regime

change” miscalculations (Libya, Ukraine, Iraq, Syria). In fact, it

seems as if Russia itself is experiencing some deeply personal, quiet

amazement and discomfort as they watch from a distance America’s

gradual cultural meltdown. It’s as if Russia is witnessing with

head-shaking sadness and disgust as their once respected competitor

blurs into senility, loses their mind and self-respect to political

Dementia, and fades into a state of confusion, fear, and the

slow-motion coma of a national police state.

POLITICS OF TRUTH

The supreme law of the land is the Constitution, and it is clear: no

federal or state law, statute, code, or policy can exist that violates

or undermines any part of the Constitution. Anything that does, is

unlawful and has no authority over citizens. The reason for America’s

obscenely immoral Congress is because they have abandoned and hated

the idea of truth animating all government laws and actions. Let us

always remember that truth is the union between a people and their

government. Truth is the life force behind all law, and the U.S.

Constitution; it is the substance of contracts; it is the light

guiding man’s righteous claim and defense of his inalienable rights;

it is the spirit of a responsible and benevolent self-government.

Truth is the soul of justice, the shape of love, and the sound of

peace. But sadly the corruption of man, his lusts, and selfish pride

reject this principle in exchange for the shifting sands of pleasure

and popular opinion.

The recent US-Russian sanctions bill is a prime example. Currently

the U.S. Congress is fast-tracking a Russian sanctions bill (S.341 –

Russia Sanctions Review Act of 2017 sponsored by Senator Lindsay

Graham; and H.R.3364 – Countering America’s Adversaries Through

Sanctions Act sponsored by Rep. Royce, Edward R.

[R-CA-39]<https://www.congress.gov/member/ed-royce/R000487>).

Besides being an act of war according to international law, this

sanctions bill is in no way based on truth, facts, or accurate

intelligence; nor is it supported by human intelligence reports,

evidence, sworn testimony, or forensic investigations. To the

contrary, it is based entirely on false information, propaganda, and

lies—and the Russians know this. As a result, the Russian-American

struggle has not only re-awakened, but is rallying the rest of the

world against the United States foreign policy.

By ignoring truth when making law, Congress destroys both. Without

truth, there is no semblance of government authority, there is only

the tyranny of DEEP STATE bureaucrats who channel fear to continue

their power. One of the key elements is the UNCONSTITUTIONALITY of

this law, which even President Trump tweeted about—and therefore has

jeopardized himself because of his signing it. Technically speaking,

now Trump can be impeached for violating his oath to uphold the

Constitution. By signing this law, which he has admitted is

unconstitutional, he has inadvertently undermined it—which is a crime

for a politician.

Yet inevitably, truth wins out in the end. We now see in The Nation

that the VIPS group (veteran intelligence professionals for sanity)

comprised of Ray McGovern, Bill Binney, Thomas Drake, and others, have

technically proven what sensible people have been saying for over a

year: That there was no external penetration or hack into the

Democrat National Committee computer servers. Instead there was an

inside leak, and the data was downloaded from the computers by an

external device like a thumb drive, disc, or backup drive. It was not

invaded by an electronic hacker operating from a distant foreign

country, cackling from the locked basement of his parents’ house. We

also now see that Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange has met with

Congressman Dana Rohrabacker and has communicated that he will provide

evidence that proves the Russians were not the source of the

intelligence materials obtained from the DNC and Clinton emails, and

this will exculpate Russia of any criminal suspicion. The data

download speed, the time, and other undeniable facts prove this. And

in proving this it proves the Congress are either liars or fools if

they don’t correct their ignorant law and cancel it out. If they

don’t, they are also traitors, because they have betrayed the most

vital element of the constitution…the truth. Without truth, there is

no agreement, no constitution, no state, and therefore no more

government. There is only Hobbesian jungle survival where life and

tribes struggle to exist in a state of perpetual war and constant

distrust of one another. We also now see that Wikileaks Founder

Julian Assange has met with Congressman Dana Rohrabacker and has

communicated that he will provide evidence that proves the Russians

were not the source of the intelligence materials obtained from the

DNC and Clinton emails, and this will exculpate Russia of any criminal

suspicion.

CONCLUSION

In 1987, the Soviet Union’s economy was like an overburdened tree

branch—drooping, splitting, and about to break-off from the weight of

its burden. Also in 1987, America was at the pinnacle of its powers

and confidence. It’s economic productivity and political influence

over the world seemed unstoppable and irresistible. But it was

precisely at this moment of self-anointed “exceptionalism”, that the

spirit of liberty and the blessing of power morphed into a license to

dominate and a quasi-religious calling to control. This of course

became even more surreal when the evangelical Christian-Zionist

community infused their heretical distortions of bible prophecy into a

perverted, self-fulfilling 9-11 counterterrorism political agenda to

both define and destroy every evil using the license of “American

democracy, human rights, global capitalism” as their coat of many

colored exceptionalisms.

As a result of the U.S. suspension of all non-immigrant Russian

VISA’s, the anti-Russian economic sanctions, and the bizarre

electromagnetic failures of U.S. navy ships sailing near Asia, today

marks the official re-start of the American-Russian “Cold War 2.0”.

Get ready.