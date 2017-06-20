REPORTS FROM US: American student detained in North Korea has died

According to reports from the United States, the America student sentenced to 15 years hard labour in North Korea for stealing a political poster has died in a US hospital.

Otto Warmbier was released early into his sentence shortly after former basketball star Dennis Rodman arrived in Pyongyang on a good will mission.

Rodman has developed a close friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

READ MORE: Dennis Rodman brings The Art of The Deal to North Korea

A statement from Warmbier’s family reads,

“It is our sad duty to report that our son, Otto Warmbier, has completed his journey home. Surrounded by his loving family, Otto died today at 2:20pm.

It would be easy at a moment like this to focus on all that we lost — future time that won’t be spent with a warm, engaging, brilliant young man whose curiosity and enthusiasm for life knew no bounds. But we choose to focus on the time we were given to be with this remarkable person. You can tell from the outpouring of emotion from the communities that he touched — Wyoming, Ohio and the University of Virginia to name just two — that the love for Otto went well beyond his immediate family.

We would like to thank the wonderful professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who did everything they could for Otto. Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today.

When Otto returned to Cincinnati late on June 13th he was unable to speak, unable to see and unable to react to verbal commands. He looked very uncomfortable — almost anguished. Although we would never hear his voice again, within a day the countenance of his face changed — he was at peace. He was home and we believe he could sense that.

We thank everyone around the world who has kept him and our family in their thoughts and prayers. We are at peace and at home too”.