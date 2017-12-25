President Trump, Melania receive standing ovation at Christmas Services (VIDEO)

Originally appeared at Red Pill Times

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s attendance at the church where they were married, named Bethesda-by-the-Sea, for the Nativity services. Video taken of the service shows the standing ovation and cheers the First Couple received upon their arrival.

Upon their arrival, the Trumps were greeted by Reverend James Harlan, the pastor of the church.

When the priest led them into the church nave, the people there broke out in applause and cheers. This is not the first time this has happened with President Trump. The same thing took place last year shortly after his election victory when they went home to church services.

This is a very refreshing scene, in light of the “post-Christian” attitude that the Left has managed to infiltrate the country with. To see and experience a believer as President, and not only that, to know that he is largely sustained by his own wife’s religious convictions – this is a welcome sight for many conservatives in the United States and even elsewhere.

The Twitter feed showing the photo of the Trumps’ grateful acknowledgement of their fellow parishioners’ ovation also shows posts reflecting the sentiments of many Americans about their freshman president:

Love @POTUS & @FLOTUS. They are amazing. Patriots, we came back from the brink of destruction, thanks to our Potus. We cannot let our country fall apart ever again. Midterms 2018, we need to turn out in record numbers to the polls and win more seats! — Gina (@OwnYourWallet) December 25, 2017

@potus & @VP have done much!!!! THANK GOD for them🙏💕

But we are FAR, FAR from being even anywhere close to being ok yet. This country needs many, many more miracles to stand a chance at being saved — Maribell ✝🎄 (@MaribellWoj) December 25, 2017

Yes he is…and it's deep, dark, & filled with demons.@realDonaldTrump, @VP, and each of us, have God on our side.

That's why we will continue to be triumphant!

In Jesus' name we pray, Amen. — Maribell ✝🎄 (@MaribellWoj) December 25, 2017

These kind of sentiments are echoes by great numbers of American people. The mainstream media manage not to cover it, of course, but we are.

No man is perfect (except One), and our President has his own flaws and failings. But he is a man that believes in God, and knows he is not God himself. And he believes in and loves his nation. It seems that the nation feels it, too.

Merry Christmas!