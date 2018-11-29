Connect with us

Poroshenko's Kerch Strait stunt aims at derailing Trump – Putin G20 meeting (Video)

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko warned of the threat of “full-scale war”, claiming that Russia had sharply increased its military presence on its border with Ukraine.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at Poroshenko’s claims of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, and how the recent Kerch Strait tensions will feed nicely into the neocon war agenda, derailing any rapprochement between Trump and Putin during the G20 summit.

Via Zerohedge…

President Petro Poroshenko said during a Tuesday Ukrainian television interview that the threat of “full-scale war” with Russia could be imminent as tensions rise following the Russia-Ukraine incident near the Kerch Strait on Sunday.

Poroshenko condemned what he described as a rapidly increased Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine, saying, “The number of [Russian] tanks at bases located along our border has tripled,” according to the AFP.

The Ukrainian president added that “the number of units that have been deployed along our border – what’s more, along its full length – has grown dramatically.” He ultimately concluded that the military buildup meant that the country is “under threat of full-scale war with Russia.”

While Poroshenko didn’t cite specific Russian troop numbers he claimed that intelligence reports pointed to Moscow tripling its forces along the border since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Referencing media reports about planned Russian military exercises, he argued that “talks about possible drills do not justify these increases.”

“I don’t want anyone to think this is fun and games,” he added. Despite his sarcasm, it’s doubtful that anyone sees the dramatically escalating events in the Black Sea as anything less than intensely dangerous and carrying the potential for outbreak of war.

On Tuesday Britain announced it is dispatching the HMS Echo, a UK Royal Navy survey vessel and monitoring ship to the Black Sea, following Britain’s leaders condemning what it described as Russian aggressive actions in seizing Ukrainian ships and their crew off the coast of Crimea, which the Russian Navy described as “maneuvering dangerously”. A Ministry of Defence statement said the reconnaissance ship would “demonstrate the UK’s support to ensuring freedom of navigation”.

But crucially there are already calls by former commander of the Royal Navy, Admiral Lord West, to send a much more powerful and capable Type 45 destroyer, or guided missile warship, into the Black Sea amid escalating tensions.

There’s concern that should the situation escalate between Russia and Ukraine, the Royal Navy would need more serious military hardware in the vicinity.

During Tuesday’s interview Ukrainian President Poroshenko also addressed his deeply controversial introduction of martial law in Ukraine. He said, according a translation by AFP:

“If Russia doesn’t carry out an invasion in the area of the Joint Forces Operation and the illegally-annexed Crimea,” the law would not bring restrictions on the rights and freedoms of citizens.

Thus it appears Poroshenko is justifying the imposition of martial law based on the mere possibility of a future war with Russia, though he’d previously claimed “martial law doesn’t mean war” upon first making the announcement.

Poroshenko’s plan to impose martial law had been announced and approved Monday, and during his address on national television, the president said it will begin at 9 am local time on Nov. 28 and continue at least until late January. Ukrainians are expected to vote in a presidential election in March.

As we observed previously, while European officials have urged both sides to exercise restraint, the incident shows just how easily Russia and the West could be drawn into a military conflict over Ukraine.

Though it appears for now that a shooting war has been averted, the mobilization of Ukrainian troops on its border with Russia certainly doesn’t bode well for peace. The incident has sent the Russian ruble sliding against the dollar, as the sanction fears join concerns about the recent dramatic slump in global oil prices.

Meanwhile a Ukraine security chief has admitted that intel agents were on board Ukrainian Navy ships during the Kerch standoff. Via RT…

Ukrainian Navy ships which entered Russian waters off Crimea’s shores had counterintelligence officers on board, Kiev’s security service confirmed.

Vasily Gritsak, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), confirmed that counterintelligence officers were on the ships which entered Russian waters in the Kerch Strait on Sunday.

The agents were routinely providing “counterintelligence support to the Ukrainian Navy unit,” an SBU statement reads.

Counterintelligence officers are usually embedded with the military and deployed to the frontline, the agency said, adding, “it will always remain so.”

Gritsak accused Russia of using excessive force against Ukrainian vessels. Citing some “confirmed intelligence,” the statement alleged that a Russian aircraft had fired two missiles at the Ukrainian vessels during the standoff, leaving one SBU officer “seriously wounded.”

It comes after the FSB said there were two Ukrainian operatives on board who coordinated the “provocation” in the Kerch Strait. Russia’s security agency also filmed three men, identified as an SBU counterintelligence agent, a Navy officer and a sailor.

Speaking on camera, they said the crews deliberately ignored orders to stop after the ships entered Russia’s territorial waters. There were small arms on board the ships as well as machine guns with ammunition, according to service members.

The FSB has also asserted that the provocative mid-sea encounter was in fact ordered by the Ukrainian government. Top Russian officials had previously voiced similar statements, accusing Kiev of trying to win sympathies in the West, put pressure on Russia and help President Petro Poroshenko cement power.

Kiev responded conspicuously fast to the Kerch Strait incident, with Poroshenko announcing that a period of martial law would be imposed. The Ukrainian military was also put on combat alert following the naval standoff.

Some observers, however, noted the timing of the event as it came ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting at the G20 summit and the start of presidential campaign in Ukraine.

Shaun Ramewe
Guest
Shaun Ramewe

If I was Putin I would be happy about that!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 29, 2018 11:34
Olivia Kroth, author and journalist
Member
Olivia Kroth, author and journalist

In Paris, Trump did not even bother to greet Poroshenko, while greeting President Putin in a very friendly way. Trump dislikes Poroshenko and does not really take him seriously. His antics look desperate and childish.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
November 29, 2018 13:09
Stop Bush and Clinton
Guest
Stop Bush and Clinton

Poroshenko is just following his orders, given to him by the CIA. He wouldn’t be stupid enough to attack Russia by himself.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
November 29, 2018 15:28
Olivia Kroth, author and journalist
Member
Olivia Kroth, author and journalist

Poroshenko is “derailing” himself and nobody else.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
November 29, 2018 15:59
ManintheMoon
Guest
ManintheMoon

It now seems that Poroshenko has achived his (or more likely his sponsors’) aim of derailing the Putin- Trump meeting. I feel this is a much more serious matter than Alexander gives credit for. Poroshenko, as we know, is a gangster oligarch placed in charge of a failed state. The fact that he is in a position to prevent a rapprochement between the two greatest nuclear powers, is more than a cause for concern. I don’t believe this has anything to do with his coming Presidential election – he knows perfectly well that he hasn’t a cat in hell’s chance… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
November 29, 2018 22:48

Watch Hillary Clinton humiliate herself in Europe by talking strong borders

Hillary Rodham Clinton schemes to silence populism by giving populists what they want, at least temporarily, as a vehicle to liberal goals.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 29, 2018

By

Hillary Clinton ought to run for President again. That is certainly the hope of many supporters of President Trump, because the woman seems to have an unerring talent for stepping into trouble in the most blatant and tragically amusing way. Her latest episode happened in Europe when she spoke about the need of nations in Europe to have strong borders.

Hey, wait a second! Hillary Clinton is telling Europe they must have strong borders while her party’s viewpoint in the US is to let all the Central American caravans freely through?

As with all things Hillary, what the lulling voice says is not what the crafty mind wants.

For her, taking a strong “optical” stand on immigration is just a way to get the Great Unwashed to shut up – and therefore, to not unify in any sort of populist (dare we say “nationalist”) opposition to the progressive (liberal) program.

USA Really drilled straight to the core of the matter in pointing out Hillary Clinton’s hypocrisy:

Cynicism, high self-conceit, craving for mentorship and persistent reluctance to admit their mistakes are common to many modern politicians. But with the Clinton couple, in this regard, few can compete. The Europeans did not forget that Clinton was one of the most vocal defenders of the 2011 Libya military intervention while in office, which is widely believed to have been a prelude to the refugee crisis that rocked Europe, and they did not fail to remind Clinton about it.

Europeans also did not forget the US’s role in the Arab spring and in the Syrian conflict, because of which the problems with migrants in the EU escalated to the limit.

Even the European papers, as liberal as they are, were forced to acknowledge, and print what the two-time failed presidential candidate had to say. From The Guardian:

Europe must get a handle on immigration to combat a growing threat from right wing populists, Hillary Clinton has said, calling on the continent’s leaders to send out a stronger signal showing they are “not going to be able to continue provide refuge and support”.

In an interview with the Guardian, the former Democratic presidential candidate praised the generosity shown by the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, but suggested immigration was inflaming voters and contributed to the election of Donald Trump and Britain’s vote to leave the EU.

“I think Europe needs to get a handle on migration because that is what lit the flame,” Clinton said, speaking as part of a series of interviews with senior centrist political figures about the rise of populists, particularly on the right, in Europe and the Americas.

“I admire the very generous and compassionate approaches that were taken particularly by leaders like Angela Merkel, but I think it is fair to say Europe has done its part, and must send a very clear message – ‘we are not going to be able to continue provide refuge and support’ – because if we don’t deal with the migration issue it will continue to roil the body politic.”

Clinton’s remarks are likely to prove controversial across Europe, which has struggled to form a unified position ever since more than 1 million migrants and refugees arrived in the EU in 2015.

While some countries who have borne the brunt, such as Germany, Italy and Greece, have argued for the burden to be shared more evenly, some, particularly in central and eastern Europe, have rejected demands to take in refugees.

Migration numbers have fallen sharply since 2015, while a series of initiatives have been tabled, from a 10,000-member European border and coastguard agency to an overhaul of EU asylum procedures.

Clinton was one of three heavyweights of the centre-left interviewed by the Guardian to better understand why their brand of politics appears to be failing. All three have seen their countries upended by political events that to some degree can be explained by the success of right wing populism.

The other two interviewees, Tony Blair and Matteo Renzi, agreed that the migration issue had posed significant problems for centrist politics.

“You’ve got to deal with the legitimate grievances and answer them, which is why today in Europe you cannot possibly stand for election unless you’ve got a strong position on immigration because people are worried about it,” Blair said. “You’ve got to answer those problems. If you don’t answer them then … you leave a large space into which the populists can march.”

Clinton urged forces opposed to rightwing populism in Europe and the US not to neglect the concerns about race and identity issues that she says were behind her losing key votes in 2016. She accused Trump of exploiting the issue in the election contest – and in office.

“The use of immigrants as a political device and as a symbol of government gone wrong, of attacks on one’s heritage, one’s identity, one’s national unity has been very much exploited by the current administration here,” she said.

“There are solutions to migration that do not require clamping down on the press, on your political opponents and trying to suborn the judiciary, or seeking financial and political help from Russia to support your political parties and movements.”

Brexit, described by Clinton as the biggest act of national economic self-harm in modern history, “was largely about immigration”, she said.

Clinton, Blair and Renzi all said rightwing populism had not just fed off issues of identity but was also driven by a disruptive way of conducting politics that dramatises divisions and uses a rhetoric of crisis. The centre left struggles to get its voice heard over the simplistic, emotional language used against it, they said.

This series of comments is truly amazing. While Clinton’s language is couched in a way to make it seem “reasonable”, the real message she says is that “the common people don’t know what is good for them, and we need to get them to shut up about this immigration issue so they will once again be sheeple and do what we want.”

During the 2016 campaign for the office of President of the United States, Mrs. Clinton made a similarly “reasonable sounding” statement that went like this:

“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables.Right?” Clinton said. “The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic—you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.”

This statement in Europe was essentially not any different in substance. Speaking as if from on high, the Democrat former First Lady still has not been able to keep her condescending attitudes from coming out of her mouth. She does try to say them in a nice way, but it takes very little thought to see this for what it is.

Initial reactions even across conservative sites were muted, but the hypocrisy of a presently “open borders” Democrat (only because President Trump wants to fix shoddy immigration policy in the US), was sharply revealed.

Europe has suffered greatly under the recent open-borders immigration policies across the Union, which created a situation where Muslim refugees fleeing Syria spread across Europe, not assimilating into the countries they entered, but instead, setting up enclave communities and using their religious fervor against Europe’s tepid Christians to assert increasing power and control in their host countries.

For Hillary it is never about what is truly needed. It is apparently only about what might open a path to her to be President, because she thinks she is owed this.

Latest

Trump Threatens To Declassify “Devastating” Docs If Democrats Investigate Him

“If they want to play tough, I will do it,” Trump told the Post in an interview Wednesday. “They will see how devastating those pages are.”

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 29, 2018

By

Via Zerhedge

If only to vent his frustrations about GM, the stock market chaos, and the prospect of turning over power to the Democrats (who have gleefully bragged about the many investigations they’re planning to launch in January), President Trump has given a series of freewheeling interviews over the past two days where he has threatened a government shutdown, expressed his regret over choosing Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and even opined that Janet Yellen was “too short” to be chairwoman of the Federal Reserve.

And in his latest informal chat with the New York Post from behind the Resolute Desk, the president threatened once again to retaliate against Democrats if they try to “play tough” by investigating him – this time by declassifying a wide swath of “devastating” documents related to the Mueller probe, which he had initially planned to do in September before changing his mind.

“If they want to play tough, I will do it,” Trump told the Post in an interview Wednesday. “They will see how devastating those pages are.”

According to the Post, Trump would hold on to the documents and release them when it’s time for a “counterpunch”.

“It’s much more powerful if I do it then,” Trump said, “because if we had done it already, it would already be yesterday’s news.”

Democrats have threatened to investigate his business dealing, relationship with Russia and his tax returns, among other alleged transgressions – something Trump characterized as “presidential harassment.”

“If they want to go and harass the president and the administration, I think that would (be) the best thing that could happen to me because I’m a counter puncher and I will hit them so hard, they’ve never been hit like that,” Trump said. “You know what? I think that will help my campaign. That will be the beginning of my campaign as president.”

Trump said he hesitated to release the documents because his lawyer, Emmet Flood, had advised him not to – instead recommending that he wait for a more politically advantageous opportunity.

“He didn’t want me to do it yet, because I can save it,” Trump said.

The president also pushed back on the notion that all the Justice Department documents should eventually be released for the sake of transparency.

“Some things maybe the public shouldn’t see because they are so bad,” Trump said, making clear it wasn’t damaging to him, but to others. “Maybe it’s better that the public not see what’s been going on with this country.”

Speaking during what ended up being a contentious press conference on the day after the midterms, President Trump threatened to assume a “war posture” should Democrats try to investigate him, warning “two can play at that game,” before claiming that the American public was already suffering from “investigation fatigue.”

Latest

Paul Craig Roberts: Russia Is Disadvantaged by Her Belief that the West Is Governed by Law

By trusting that there is a rule of law in the West, the Russian government is digging Russia’s grave while it allows Washington’s Ukrainian Nazis to murder Russian people.
Paul Craig Roberts

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 29, 2018

By

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts:

Ukrainian military ships have violated Russian restrictions in the Sea of Azov and Articles 19 and 21 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. The Ukrainian Navy crossed the Russian sea border and entered a closed area of Russian territorial waters. Clearly, Washington was behind this as Ukraine would not undertake such a provocation on its own. Here is an accurate explanation of the event: https://www.rt.com/news/444857-russia-ukraine-kerch-strait-standoff/

The Russian Navy detained the Ukrainian ships. Of course, the Western presstitutes, most of whom are CIA assets, will blame “Russian aggression.” Washington and its presstitutes are doing everything they can to make impossible Trump’s expressed goal of normal relations with Russia. NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu quickly aligned NATO with Ukraine: “NATO fully supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and its territorial integrity, including its navigation rights in its territorial waters.” https://twitter.com/NATOpress/status/1066796714672222210/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1066796714672222210&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rt.com%2Fnews%2F444853-russia-ukraine-ships-conflict%2F

The US military/security complex prefers the risk of nuclear war to any diminution of its $1,000 billion annual budget, a completely unnecessary sum that is destined to grow as the presstitutes, in line with the military/security complex, continue to demonize both Russia and Putin and to never question the obvious orchestrations that are used to portray Russia as a threat.

The Russian goverment’s response to Ukraine’s provocation and violation of law was to call an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, as if anything would come of this. Washington pays such a large percentage of the UN budget, that few countries will side against Washington. As President Trump’s crazed UN ambassador Nikki Haley said, “we take names.”

From all evidence, the Russian government still, despite all indications to the contrary, believes that presenting a non-threatening posture to the West, which appeals to law and not to arms, is effective in discrediting Western charges of aggression against Russia. If only it were true, but no sooner than a high Russian official announced that, despite the overwhelming elections for independence from Kiev in the breakway Russian provinces of Ukraine, Russia would not recognize the independent republics of Donetsk and Luhansk than “the Ukrainian army opened massive artillery fire on Sunday, shelling residential areas of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.” https://sputniknews.com/europe/201811261070125114-ukraine-kerch-strait-crisis-martial-law-poroshenko/

By trusting that there is a rule of law in the West, the Russian government is digging Russia’s grave while it allows Washington’s Ukrainian Nazis to murder Russian people. The Russian government is discrediting itself by trusting US vassals, such as Germany, to enforce the Minsk agreement and, despite all evidence to the contrary, believing that there is a rule of law in the West. Russia continues, year after year, to appeal to this non-existent entity called the Western Rule of Law.

This policy reassures the Zionist Neoconservatives who rule Washington’s foreign policy that Russia is incapable of defending its interests.

The Putin government seems to think that in order to prove that it is democratic, it must tolerate every Russian traitor in the name of free speech. https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2018/11/25/if-the-united-states-can-arrest-julian-assange-why-cant-russia-arrest-these-real-traitors/

This makes Russia an easy mark for Washington to destabilize. We see it already in Putin’s falling approval ratings in Russia. The Russian government permits US-financed Russian newspapers and NGO organizations to beat up the Russian government on a daily basis. Decades of American propaganda have convinced many in the world that Washington’s friendship is the key to success. The Russian Atlanticist Integrationists believe that Putin stands in the way of this friendship.

China is also an easy mark. The Chinese government permits Chinese students to study in the US from whence they return brainwashed by US propaganda and become Washington’s Fifth Column in China.

It sometimes seems that Russia and China are more focused on gaining wealth than they are on national survival. It is extraordinary that these two governments are still constrained in their independence and remain dependent on the US dollar and Western financial systems for clearances of their international trade.

As Washington controls the explanations, surviving Washington’s hegemony is proving to be a challenge for both countries.

