Philippines to buy Russian small arms before end of 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Philippines intends to buy small arms from Russia before the end of the year, with budget already set out for this purchase, and plans to discuss the details in Moscow, Defense Undersecretary Raymundo DV Elefante told Sputnik on Tuesday.

“In Moscow we will discuss in detail what [small arms] we will be buying by the end of the this year. We already have budget intended for that,” Elefante said on the sidelines of the Army-2017 expo.