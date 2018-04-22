Palestine to seek UN protection, calls for investigation into ‘Israeli crimes’ in Gaza

As Palestinians in Gaza continue their ‘March of Return’ at the Gaza border, the Palestinian leadership will seek international protection for Palestinians who are ‘under Israeli occupation’.

The March began three weeks ago, and has seen dozens killed and thousands more injured by cross border fire from Israelis, who are said be using the banned munition of explosive rounds.

The demonstrations are a six week long protest to conclude on the 15th of May, which marks the 70th anniversary of the Jewish state.

The protesters are seeking the ‘right of return’ for Palestinian refugees to be able to return to their historical homes in Palestine, from which they were driven in 1948 in order to make way for the new Jewish state of Israel.

WAFA, Palestinian New and Info Agency reports:

RAMALLAH, April 20, 2018 (WAFA) – Nabil Abu Rudeinah, spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, said on Friday the leadership will approach the United Nations Security Council again to demand international protection to the people of Palestine under Israeli occupation. “At a time when the [Israeli] occupation is continuing its violations on the Palestinian people, including: the killing of protesters in Gaza, Judaization of Jerusalem, [daily] arrests, confiscation of lands, attacks by settlers in the West Bank, the arson of worship places and the drawing of racist graffiti; the Palestinian political action in the period to come will focus on requesting intentional protection,” said Abu Rudeinah in a press statement. He called on the international community to have a say to put an end to the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people, saying: “These Israeli actions pose a threat not only to the Palestinian people, but also to international law which Israel violates every day.”

Additionally, the Palestinian ambassador to the UN has requested an independent commission, formed by the UNSC, to investigate Israeli crimes against the protesters on the Gaza Strip, which include the killing of dozens of Palestinian protesters, including minors.

Relevant thereto, Israel has announced that it will launch an investigation, which is decried by Palestinians due to obvious bias on the part of the Netanyahu regime. The Palestinian Chronicle reports:

Palestine’s ambassador to the United Nations has called on the UN Security Council to form an independent commission in order to investigate Israeli “crimes” including the killing and wounding of many Palestinian protesters in the besieged Gaza Strip. # #The #Latest: #Palestinians #will #seek #UN #probe #of #Gaza #violence #News #DailyNews: The Palestinians say they will be asking the U.N. Human Rights Council to establish a commission to carry out an independent investigation of the Israeli… https://t.co/D5gG9Qpr4L — Byany Daily News (@ByanyNet) April 20, 2018 “It seems that the Israeli occupying forces are not restraining themselves, they’re not listening to anyone and they are continuing with this massacre,” Mansour said. UN human rights experts condemn killings of Palestinians near #Gaza fence by Israeli security forces, reiterating their call on the international community – through the United Nations – to establish an independent commission to investigate the events of the past three weeks pic.twitter.com/OFARo7ZE5f — Sonia Tancic (@SoniaTancic) April 17, 2018 His remarks came after Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced that four Palestinian demonstrators, including a 15-year-old teenage boy, had sustained fatal injuries in clashes with Israeli soldiers during protests along the border. The deaths included a 15-year-old boy shot dead in northern Gaza, https://t.co/ecIpLD3E7r — DHarriet (@Dirtyharriet0) April 21, 2018 Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that Hamas leaders are the only ones to blame for the death of the young Palestinian boy. Lieberman: Hamas leaders to blame for death of 15-year-old Palestinian in Gaza – https://t.co/5btW8s7OGO — Ynetnews (@ynetnews) April 21, 2018 Riad Mansour also stressed that an investigation must be “independent and transparent”, as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and others have called for. Israel last week said it would launch an investigation into the killing of a child protester, but Mansour told journalists that Palestinians would not accept it, because “it cannot be credible.”

Israel is launching a barrage of lethal force at protesters at its border, which has resulted in dozens of deaths, and thousands more injuries. Meanwhile, if or when protesters are met with state action in any other state on planet Earth, the West comes out with denunciations, condemnations, sanctions, and possible invasion, because their bleeding hearts are so overcome by the violation of human rights.

When it happens in Israel, however, one can hear the crickets on that avenue, and on the other, the pom-poms are dancing as Washington and New York cheer on the Jewish state while it conducts human rights violations on a regular basis in front of the whole world.

Palestine is seeking protection from Israeli aggression from the UNSC, which the US is unlikely to let happen, and the sought for investigation likely won’t lead anywhere, or wouldn’t come forward with meaningful results, because the implications could be simply too politically inconvenient.

