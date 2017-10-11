OMG! Harvey Weinstein tells Bill Clinton on CNN: “I always learn amazing things from you” (Video)

Article first appeared on RPT.

A cozy chat between two liberal left sexual predators.

Harvey Weinstein tells Bill Clinton on CNN: “I Always Learn Amazing Things From You”

GotNews…

CNN allowed Weinstein to guest-host Piers Morgan Tonight on May 31st, 2012. Weinstein used the show to bring on his longtime friend, Bill Clinton. The two men discussed politics, current events, and movies, and reminisced about how their families went on vacation together to Martha’s Vineyard.

Throughout the program, Weinstein praised the Clinton family and its infamous foundation. Weinstein told Bill that his wife “will go down in history probably as our greatest Secretary of State,” and encouraged CNN’s viewers to get involved with the Clinton Global Initiative and the Clinton Foundation.