Obama staffer says Hillary “went after women who came forward and accused” Bill

Article first appeared on RPT.

The Clinton mafia is under assault by the very liberal left disciples they helped place into positions of power.

Bill and Hillary Clinton actively and purposefully attacked numerous women, over many decades, who accused Bill of sexual harassment, assault, and even rape.

Via SHTF Plan…

In an interview conducted on a CNN podcast by former Obama chief adviser David Axelrod, former Obama Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius opened up about the cover-up and subsequent attacks on the women who accused then President Clinton in the 1990’s. “Not only did people look the other way, but they went after the women who came forward and accused him,” Sebelius stunningly detailed. Keep in mind this is a fact that the alternative media has reported on literally hundreds and hundreds of times while being attacked as right-wing conspiracy theorists for doing so. “And so it doubled down on not only bad behavior but abusive behavior. And then people attacked the victims,” Sebelius continued. Sebelius made clear that her criticism extends directly to Hillary Clinton herself who was widely known to be the driving force behind the attacks on her husbands accusers.

An article written about the podcast by CNN could not hide from the fact that the decades of sexual abuse by hubby Bill is Hillary’s problem as well.