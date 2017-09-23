North Korea warns “mentally deranged” Trump that rockets will inevitably visit the US mainland (FULL VIDEO)

North Korean Foreign Minister Mr. Ri Yong Ho has just delivered a strong speech, most of which was directed to the United States and some of which was directed to Donald Trump personally, before the UN General Assembly.

After his brief salutary remarks Mr. Ri Yong Ho stated that he felt forced to make comments about a speech made by “someone called the US President” who “tainted” and mocked the spirit of the United Nations.

In a reference to Trump’s insulting tone during his speech on Tuesday, the Foreign Minister stated

“It is fair enough for me to make a response in a corresponding tone”.

Ri Yong Ho went on to say that in eight months in power, Donald Trump has turned the White House into a “noisy marketing place full of crackling sounds of abacus beads” and that he wants to turn the UN in to a “gangsters’ nest” where “money is respected and bloodshed is the order of the day”.

Ri Yong Ho then offered a list of insults to Trump that originated from the American people. This included

–“Commander in grief”

–“Lying King”

–“President Evil”

He then proceeded to describe Trump as “a mentally deranged person full of megalomania”, who is holding the nuclear button and that in Trump’s attempt to “insult the supreme dignity of my country” with his ‘Rocket Man’ remark, Trump made the mistake of insuring that North Korea’s rockets would inevitably visit the US mainland.

Referring to Trump who said that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is on a “suicide mission”, Ri Yong Ho stated that it is Trump who by provoking the DPRK, is on a suicide mission himself.

He further stated that Donald Trump would be held personally responsible for any deaths of US civilians in a would-be attack and that whether he understands the concept or not, Trump would bear the consequences of his words.

In a reference to Donald Trump’s previous career in property, Ri Yong Ho stated,

“…the dangerous reality that the gambler who grew old using threats, frauds and all other schemes to acquire a patch of land holds the nuclear button; these are what constitute the gravest threat to the international peace and security today”.

Ri Yong Ho further stated that if the DPRK sees any signs that the US or its “stooges” Japan and South Korea are planning an attack on North Korea, the DPRK will launch merciless preemptive action against the US.

In a subtle olive branch which was extended to other countries in the region, the North Korean foreign minister stated that the only conflict on the Korean peninsula is one between Washington and Pyongyang and encouraged others not to get involved in provocative measures.

Stating that the US was the first country that produced nuclear weapons and only one that used nuclear weapons, something which resulting in the massacring innocent civilians, the US is in no place to preach to the world about nuclear weapons.

He also stated that while some countries have kept their nuclear weapons programme secret (a reference to Israel), North Korea publicly tests and displays its latest weapons developments.

Ri Yong Ho then reminded the General Assembly that the US threatened to use nuclear weapons against the DPRK during the Korean War and as US military drills in the region only became larger after the end of the Cold War, North Korea decided to develop a self-sufficient nuclear weapons program to defend the sovereignty of the country.

The North Korean Foreign Minister then stated that any ideas that North Korea poses a danger to the world constitutes a “big lie” that is analogous to the lie about Iraq having weapons of mass destruction in 2003.

Ri Yong Ho also referenced Donald Trump’s previous remarks promising “fire and fury” for North Korea as a reason why North Korea must maintain a defensive nuclear arsenal including H-bombs that can be mounted on North Korea’s ICBMs.

Ri Yong Ho then turned to what his country sees as systematic flaws in the organisational structure of the United Nations. He claimed that the Security Council does not serve the real international community but instead only serves the five permanent UNSC members (US, France, Russia, China, UK).

He stated that UN resolutions against North Korea legalise injustice and make a mockery of the concept of sovereignty. He stated that true international justice will only be achieved when anti-imperialist powers are strong enough to resist the United States and its followers.

Because of this, he stated that “force must be dealt with by force” and that the nuclear weapons of the US will be dealt with specially by he “hammer of justice” pretested by the DPRK.

Ri Yong Ho then stated that because the US often attaches caveats to its threats such as ‘war is not our first option’, this is proof that the DPRK’s nuclear deterrent is effective and that further more, it was inevitable that the country should want to develop nuclear weapons to resist the power of the United States. To this end, Ri Yong Ho stated that the DPRK was able to persevere against great odds to achieve self-development which will lead to full nuclear parity with the US in due course.

At the end of his statement, the North Korean Foreign Minister offered solidarity to Cuba and Venezuela while saying it was hypocritical for the wider world to turn a “blind eye to the heinous acts of Israel” while criticising Syria for “protecting its security and sovereignty”. He characterised this as intolerable.

Minutes before Ri Yong Ho spoke, it was made public that the US had flown nuclear capable bombers closer to North Korea than at any time in the 21st century.