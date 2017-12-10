North Korea slams “mentally deranged dotard” Trump on Middle East

North Korea was among the first countries to recognise the contemporary statehood of Palestine upon Yasser Arafat’s 1988 declaration. Likewise, North Korea has never recognised Israel.

It should therefore come as little surprise that North Korea has opposed Donald Trump’s controversial move to recognise Jerusalem/al-Quds as the Israeli capital.

However, while North Korea uniquely holds the same position as China, Russia, the European Union, most Orthodox Churches, the Vatican, United Nations, Lebanon, its traditional Syrian ally, Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Arab League, Pyongyang’s criticism of Donald Trump remains as unique as ever.

According to North Korea’s KCNA news agency, Donald Trump committed a “reckless, wicked act”.

Resurrecting an insult of Trump first used after the US President threatened to “destroy” the DPRK at the United Nations, North Korea’s government has stated,

“Considering the fact that the mentally deranged dotard openly called for a total destruction of a sovereign state at the UN, this action is not so surprising. But this move clearly shows to the whole world who is the destroyer of world peace and security, pariah and rogue in the international community”.

Pyongyang affirmed its “firm support and solidarity for Palestinians and Arab peoples struggling to win their legitimate rights”.

The official statement added,

“The US will be held accountable for all consequences from this reckless, wicked act”.

While the DPRK is often painted as the most isolated country in the world, when it comes to the issue of Palestine, Pyongyang stands with the vats majority of nations as well as the UN.