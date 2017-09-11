North Korea references John McCain in new statement threatening to “tame the US beast”

Yesterday, the ailing but still hawkish US Senator John McCain threatened North Korea with “extinction” in the event of war. In his statement McCain also made economic threats against China.

McCain who was diagnosed with brain cancer over the summer remains active in his Senate duties.

North Korea responded to McCain’s statement without naming the Arizona Senator, but threatened to make the US “extinct” in the even of a war.

While China and Russia continue to argue for the ‘double-freeze’ peace process, the United States continues to seek sanctions against Pyongyang, including an oil embargo which as The Duran reported would not be as effective as many in the US seem to think.

By contrast, President Vladimir Putin has suggested mutual economic initiatives between South Korea, North Korea and Russia to help foster trust through mutual prosperity in East Asia.

North Korea has indicated its willingness to support the Russian proposals, but only at a future date, ostensibly when its own security concerns regarding US activity in South Korea are addressed.

Today’s statement directed to the US firmly rejections sanctions while promising the US retaliation in the event of any violent acts.

The entire statement is reproduced below, with the McCain ‘extinction’ reference highlighted with bold lettering: