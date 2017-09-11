North Korea references John McCain in new statement threatening to “tame the US beast”

Yesterday, the ailing but still hawkish US Senator John McCain threatened North Korea with “extinction” in the event of war. In his statement McCain also made economic threats against China.
McCain who was diagnosed with brain cancer over the summer remains active in his Senate duties.
North Korea responded to McCain’s statement without naming the Arizona Senator, but threatened to make the US “extinct” in the even of a war.
While China and Russia continue to argue for the ‘double-freeze’ peace process, the United States continues to seek sanctions against Pyongyang, including an oil embargo which as The Duran reported would not be as effective as many in the US seem to think.
READ MORE: North Korea has enough oil to survive embargo
By contrast, President Vladimir Putin has suggested mutual economic initiatives between South Korea, North Korea and Russia to help foster trust through mutual prosperity in East Asia.
READ MORE: Two Koreas–One Road–The future of cooperation between North Korea, South Korea and Russia
North Korea has indicated its willingness to support the Russian proposals, but only at a future date, ostensibly when its own security concerns regarding US activity in South Korea are addressed.
Today’s statement directed to the US firmly rejections sanctions while promising the US retaliation in the event of any violent acts.
The entire statement is reproduced below, with the McCain ‘extinction’ reference highlighted with bold lettering:
The sanctions and pressure racket of the U.S. to completely obliterate the DPRK’s sovereignty and right to existence is reaching an extremely reckless phase.
The U.S. is going frantic to fabricate the harshest ever “sanctions resolution” by manipulating the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over the DPRK’s ICBM mountable H-bomb test.
The DPRK has developed and perfected the super-powerful thermo-nuclear weapon as a means to deter the ever-increasing hostile moves and nuclear threat of the U.S. and defuse the danger of nuclear war looming over the Korean peninsula and the region.
However, instead of making a right choice based on rational analysis of the overall situation, the U.S. is trying to use the DPRK’s legitimate self-defensive measures as an excuse to strangle and completely suffocate it.
Since the U.S. is revealing its nature as a blood-thirsty beast obsessed with the wild dream of reversing the DPRK’s development of the state nuclear force which has already reached the completion phase, there is no way that the DPRK is going to wait and let the U.S. feast on it.
The DPRK is closely following the moves of the U.S. with vigilance.
In case the U.S. eventually does rig up the illegal and unlawful “resolution” on harsher sanctions, the DPRK shall make absolutely sure that the U.S. pays due price.
The DPRK is ready and willing to use any form of ultimate means.
The forthcoming measures to be taken by the DPRK will cause the U.S. the greatest pain and suffering it had ever gone through in its entire history.
The world will witness how the DPRK tames the U.S. gangsters by taking series of action tougher than they have ever envisaged.
The U.S. should be fully aware that as long as it persists with intense political, economic and military confrontation with the DPRK in defiance of its repeated stern warning, the former will never be able to avoid its permanent extinction
Loading…