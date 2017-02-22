Milo Yiannopoulos has his book canceled, resigns from Breitbart

The fake stream media have done a great deal to smear Donald Trump, his well-known supporters and his ordinary supporters with every form a lie, half-truth and baseless bit of innuendo imaginable.

Their latest victim is a well-known Trump supporter Milo Yiannopoulos. The allegation against him is one of the cruelest and defamatory imaginable. He is being accused by the mainstream media of endorsing pedophilia.

One can find the transcript of Milo’s interview which inspired the allegation here.

The discussion was intelligent at times, thought-provoking at others, and as Milo often does, he offered his unique brand of humour, which some love and some hate. Many sorts of humour involve the use of off-colour material. Milo is no exception. He is no better or worse than many in this respect and should not be treated as some sort of outlier in this respect. But there is no doubt that at no time in the interview did he endorse, promote or excuse acts of pedophilia.

In fact, there is little doubt in my mind that Milo was targeted with this false allegation because he has not only lambasted pedophilia time and again but has exposed prominent pedophiles, the details of which are in his latest Facebook post.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fmyiannopoulos%2Fposts%2F851263248344905&width=500

The list includes a former associate of the former British MP and Hillary Clinton supporter Louise Mensch, who during the course of the election season made her own inflammatory remarks about Russian culture. Needless to say Mensch is far from intelligent.

Milo seems clearly upset by these allegations as anyone would be. It shows the base character of mainstream media fully and clearly. While I have in the past been critical of some of Milo’s statements, I have always supported his right to free speech, personal safety, safety for those attending his events and I would defend anyone against such an insidious lie.

I have always been critical of so-called statuary rape laws (laws where two consenting people of a clear age of reason, can still be prosecuted for various acts) for the same reason I oppose all laws which put arbitrary numerical standards ahead of logic, ethics, morals and common sense. There are after all many young adults capable of reasonable decision making and this should logically be taken into account. Likewise, there are many old adults incapable of anything rational or intelligent, but no one is calling to legislate against that.

When the justice system says that a 15-year-old school boy involved with an older teacher is the same thing as violent rape of actual children, one’s priorities are lost and so is one’s moral compass.

Most 15-year-old boys are frivolous and would like nothing more than to engage in a carnal experience with an older woman. This in no way should be compared to the vile, fiendish, un-natural acts that criminals like Jimmy Savile and Edward Heath inflicted on their victims. Incidentally, both men lived into old age and died without being persecuted for their crimes against children.

The continued attempts of mainstream media to slander anyone who endorses Trump shows that ironically we are living in an age where the mainstream media slime will do anything to score a goal. They will debase the very kinds of people they tend to lionise so long as they are ‘on message’.

But the moment someone who is black, female, homosexual or of a non-Anglo-Saxon background expresses views contrary to the post-modern narrative, it’s open season. The hypocrisy demonstrates that the ultra-liberal left were never about tolerance, they were as they are, all about the destruction of tradition, so much so that they will happily attack those they claim to defend when convenient.

Why is it that many Christians are happy to engage in dialogue with people like Milo even if they disagree with elements of his life, yet the liberal media salivate at the chance to knock him down a few pegs? Many conservative-minded individuals including Alex Jones have steadfastly stood up for Milo’s right to free speech and his latest war against the vile mainstream media whose action are frankly more vulgar than any of Milo’s off colour jokes and more dangerous than any of his less than balanced comments.

But what the msm didn’t bet on is that social media means that the likes of Milo can continue to cultivate their audience and make money in doing so whilst the ratings of fake news continue to plummet. Advertisers well eventually abandon msm like rats on a sinking ship.

Although his soon to be published book Dangerous has been canceled by the publisher, I have a feeling a new publisher will jump at the chance to earn a piece of Milo’s pie.

Milo has also now resigned from Breitbart. He claims his decision is his alone, but then again so did Michael Flynn resign of his own will.

I have no doubt that Milo will continue to be a successful commentator, but the mainstream media’s attempt to slander Milo based on a lie is totally unacceptable. Criticise Milo all you want, I’ve done so myself several times in the past. But to attempt to censor someone through lies, media exploitation and innuendo, is wrong in the land of the First Amendment. It would be morally wrong, anywhere.

With this in mind here is a list of American allies with ages of consent lower than the US average and lower than the UK-wide age of 16.

Albania: 14 (NATO member)

Austria: 14 (EU member)

Croatia: 15 (EU and NATO member)

Czech Republic: 15 (EU and NATO member)

Denmark: 15 (EU and NATO member)

Estonia: 14 (EU and NATO member)

France: 15 (EU and NATO member)

Germany: 14 (EU and NATO member)

Greece: 15( EU and NATO member)

Italy: 14 (EU and NATO member)

Poland: 15 (EU and NATO member)

Sweden: 15 (EU member)

Before people accuse Milo of anything, one must accuse these countries who are traditional American allies of the same. They must also be willing to say that these US allies are uncivilised and unjust places. Are the fake news merchants willing to do so? For shame, fake stream media, for shame!