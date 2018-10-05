Media in ‘drive by’ mode as they fail to take down Kavanaugh (VIDEO)

The Democrats and the media lost on Thursday, as the seventh FBI investigation related to Judge Brett Kavanaugh turned up no corroboration of accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations that the Judge sexually assaulted her in 1982.

To the logical thinker this comes as no surprise, simply because there is nowhere to go with a story without specific time, date, or place. However, the media and a whole lot of Americans threw logic out with God many years ago, so this news was greeted with the typical yelling and screaming. However, additionally, the embittered Democrat opposition to Brett Kavanaugh (and anything of Trump) took their accustomed place in front of the cameras and gave several very lame excuses as “statements” as to their reaction to the results of the FBI findings. Most lame was Chuck Schumer’s statement:

Both he and Diane Feinstein were stunningly partisan and illogical in their criticism of the report, saying that it was incomplete because the FBI did not interview either the Judge or Dr Ford.

But this is a moot point. The FBI had no need to interview these two because they already gave extensive testimony under oath. What the FBI check was purposed for was to attempt to corroborate “witness” accounts regarding the sexual assault allegations. For this, they interviewed the best friend of Dr Ford, other witnesses she referred to, and in addition, several more possible witnesses. The original agreement was for the FBI to interview four people, and they doubled that and then some. It didn’t change a thing.

It was resoundingly clear that the Democrat Senators lost their bid here. It was also abundantly clear to the media that this was lost as early as Thursday morning, for already the reports began to pivot with no further comment.

The Guardian (UK) and CNN both ran reports about the Justice Department indicting seven new Russians as spies. The Guardian tried to put some zing into their story, placing the terms “Russian spies” and “chemical weapons” in the same sentence:

The US government has announced criminal charges against seven Russian intelligence officers, declaring a “lengthy and wide-ranging conspiracy” ordered by the Kremlin to hack into private computers and networks around the world that aimed at a wide range of targets. The announcement from the justice department’s national security division on Thursday comes after Dutch officials said they had disrupted a Russian cyberattack on the global chemical weapons watchdog. Four of the officers were charged with targeting the watchdog…

(What does that even mean?)

All seven of the officers were indicted on cyber-hacking charges linked to the leaking of Olympic athletes’ drug test data, in an alleged attempt to undermine efforts to tackle Russian doping. Russia’s GRU military intelligence was blamed for the failed operation in the Netherlands, which allegedly targeted the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and was thwarted by Dutch military intelligence with the help of the UK. The international organization was investigating the use of chemical weapons in Syria and the poisoning of former GRU officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in the English city of Salisbury in March.

This latest attempt to finger Russia is the second recent piece to point at the GRU, historically held to be far more brutal than the KGB during the Soviet era, but in modern times this sort of viewpoint doesn’t necessarily apply. Indeed, the photos in the Guardian’s article reveal people that look more like kids than evil communist henchmen.

In further news, New York City’s mayor Tom DeBlasio was reported to have joined the chorus call alleging that President Donald Trump’s father left his son more money than previously known, and that the Trump family hid this money in shell corporations and other tax-shelters.

This story, run by The New York Times (surprised?) and Time Magazine offers the reader the hopefully tantalizing notion that the real-estate mogul-turned-President is actually a swindler against the government of the country he is president of, by hiding money from the government. Here is a little of that story according to one of the Times pieces, co-written by David Barstow, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner, whose headline is so blatantly assertive we thought it should also be reproduced:

Trump Engaged in Suspect Tax Schemes as He Reaped Riches From His Father The president has long sold himself as a self-made billionaire, but a Times investigation found that he received at least $413 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate empire, much of it through tax dodges in the 1990s. President Trump participated in dubious tax schemes during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud, that greatly increased the fortune he received from his parents, an investigation by The New York Times has found. Mr. Trump won the presidency proclaiming himself a self-made billionaire, and he has long insisted that his father, the legendary New York City builder Fred C. Trump, provided almost no financial help. But The Times’s investigation, based on a vast trove of confidential tax returns and financial records, reveals that Mr. Trump received the equivalent today of at least $413 million from his father’s real estate empire, starting when he was a toddler and continuing to this day. Much of this money came to Mr. Trump because he helped his parents dodge taxes. He and his siblings set up a sham corporation to disguise millions of dollars in gifts from their parents, records and interviews show. Records indicate that Mr. Trump helped his father take improper tax deductions worth millions more. He also helped formulate a strategy to undervalue his parents’ real estate holdings by hundreds of millions of dollars on tax returns, sharply reducing the tax bill when those properties were transferred to him and his siblings. These maneuvers met with little resistance from the Internal Revenue Service, The Times found. The president’s parents, Fred and Mary Trump, transferred well over $1 billion in wealth to their children, which could have produced a tax bill of at least $550 million under the 55 percent tax rate then imposed on gifts and inheritances. The Trumps paid a total of $52.2 million, or about 5 percent, tax records show.

In other words, this family was smart. Much of what is written is more opinion than fact, and follows the typical left-wing screed of class-envy. Perhaps this is intended to be the new attempt the separate Trump supporters from their man, but it is doubtful that this will work.

We would also like to note that “The equivalent of $413 million” is about $272 million in 1999 dollars. While significant, it certainly doesn’t look like Trump got a half-billion to start. And that of course is assuming this story is even true. The New York Times has not had the best reputation for telling the truth about anything Trump for a couple years now.)

The reason?

Kavanaugh.

The press and Democrat Party may have executed a supremely stunning overreach with their attempt to take down President Trump’s hand-picked appointee to the the US Supreme Court. Kavanaugh not only turned out to be clean, his case for confirmation seems to have been massively helped, not hurt, by his honesty in response to the withering blast of the mainstream media and Democrats.

He handled his “official” confirmation hearings with grace and aplomb, while remaining steely-eyed in focus on showing his qualification for the post. He handled the eleventh-hour smear hit with raw and righteous rage, defending his family and his name against one of the nastiest (but flimsiest) smear campaigns in recent history. His defense was unequivocal because he could be unequivocal, since he lived an upstanding life and spoke honestly about it.

This truth was verified by the FBI and there is no way around it.

But what is left is a Democrat Party that has discredited itself. What is significant is that this time got the attention of the nation, and it probably got some people who traditionally vote Democrat to thinking a second time about this choice. It does appear to have galvanized Republican voters.

The press will be on to try to discourage this heat before November’s midterm elections. However, the Press and the Democrats cried wolf one too many times here, and only the most clever media manipulation and maneuvering will allow them to recover.

There are many that hope this happens, but probably now, many more that will not accept their stories going forward.