Macron calls Le Pen supporters the ‘enemies’ of France

Did the French Presidential front-runner just have a 'basket of deplorables' moment?

Emmanuel Macron’s wife is far closer in age to Hillary Clinton than to Macron himself, but it seems that Macron’s desire to get closer to the likes of Hillary doesn’t end there.

Today, Macron said of Marine Le Pen supporters,

“It’s they who are our true enemies”.

He continued,

“You pass them in the streets, in the countryside or on the web, most often well hidden. As hateful as they are cowardly. You know them. The party of the agents of the disaster, the fear-mongers. The French far-right. It’s here”.

He then dubbed Le Pen’s part as ‘anti-France’.

This is the same Macron who calls himself a man of the people in spite of his previous jobs being an investment banker at a Rothschild bank and working as a government minister.

Does this remind you of anything?

If Macron keeps imitating Hillary Clinton he may well follow her into losing an election he is ‘supposed’ to win.