LAVROV: Russia will not support ideas aiming to suffocate North Korea economically

Russia opposes North Korea’s economic ‘suffocation.’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia will not support moves that would “suffocate” the North Korean economy and lead to dire humanitarian consequences, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

“We cannot support the ideas that some of our partners continue to nourish and that are aimed literally at the economic suffocation of North Korea with all the negative, tragic humanitarian consequences for the North Korean citizens,”

Lavrov said.

On August 5, the UN Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions against North Korea that could cut the nation’s annual export revenue by $1 billion, or an estimated one-third of its annual foreign exchange earnings.

