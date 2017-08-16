KREMLIN: Putin confirms Russia’s readiness to boost partnership with India

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated India on the anniversary of its independence, adding that Russia was ready to strengthen bilateral partnership, the Kremlin press service said Tuesday.

“In the message, Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to continue joint efforts to strengthen the special privileged partnership between Russia and India in the interests of the friendly peoples of the two countries, and with a view to ensuring international stability and security,”

the Kremlin press service said.

The Russian president also praised India’s economic, social and other achievements and said that the country enjoyed the well-deserved respect of the international community.

“Russian-Indian ties have always been based on friendship and mutual respect,”

the president said, according to the press release.

On August 15, 1947, India became an independent nation, with Pakistan declared a sovereign country a day before. The two previously were dominions within British India, governed by the United Kingdom. Both India and Pakistan chose to remain members of the Commonwealth of Nations, an association, including mostly former UK territories.