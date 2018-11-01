Connect with us

Kavanaugh Declines $600K GoFundMe While His Accuser Walks With Over $1 Million, Book Offers

Christine Blasey Ford – who lives in a Palo Alto, CA house worth over $3 million, raked in over $1 million in donations from crowdfunding campaigns, and has reportedly been fielding book offers.

3 hours ago

Via Zerohedge

Brett Kavanaugh – considered to be the poorest Supreme Court Justice on the bench, has declined nearly $600,000 that was donated to him through a GoFundMe campaign amid a firestorm of sexual misconduct charges during his confirmation process, according to Yahoo! News.

“Because of judicial ethics restraints, Justice Kavanaugh and his family cannot accept or direct the funds,” reads an update to the GoFundMe campaign.

John Hawkins, a veteran conservative blogger who runs a Kavanaugh-inspired “men’s website” called Brass Pills, organized the fundraising campaign. On Tuesday, Hawkins posted what he referred to as an “official statement” from Kavanaugh’s representatives distancing the justice from the effort:

“Justice Kavanaugh did not authorize the use of his name to raise funds in connection with the GoFundMe campaign. He was not able to do so for judicial ethics reasons. Judicial ethics rules caution judges against permitting the use of the prestige of judicial office for fund-raising purposes. Justice Kavanaugh will not accept any proceeds from the campaign, nor will he direct that any proceeds from the campaign be provided to any third party. Although he appreciates the sentiment, Justice Kavanaugh requests that you discontinue the use of his name for any fund-raising purpose.” –Yahoo! News

The GoFundMe page was organized by veteran conservative blogger, John Hawkins, who said he organized the page in case Kavanaugh needed the funds for an attorney or security.

And while Kavanaugh will forever have a #MeToo asterisk next to his name, his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who lives in a Palo Alto, CA house worth over $3 million, raked in over $1 million in donations from crowdfunding campaigns, and has reportedly been fielding book offers, according to Paul Sperry of RealClearInvestigations.

The potential seven-figure windfall, which she says she intends to cash in on – while still asking donors for more money – has some questioning her motivation for accusing the conservative judge after 35 years of silence, and whether it goes beyond personal or even political justice. Others worry the largesse sets a dangerous precedent: Crowdfunding, which unlike political donations is unregulated, could be routinely used in the future as a bounty for providing political dirt on opponents.

Two GoFundMe accounts have raised more than $842,000 for Ford, and the money is still coming in weeks after she testified and left the spotlight. The total does not include a third account collecting $120,000 for an academic endowment in her name. –RealClearInvestigations

“The costs for security, housing, transportation and other related expenses are much higher than we anticipated and they do not show signs of letting up,” said Ford in a recent statement on the GoFundMe page “Help Christine Blasey Ford,” which is still active and accepting donations. “Funds received via this account will be used to help us pay for these mounting expenses,” she claims.

According to GoFundMe spokeswoman Katherine Cichy, the Fords are able to withdraw as much as they want, whenever they want, for whatever purpose they deem necessary. Once requested, funds would be electronically deposited into their bank accounts within two to five business days.

Some question the necessity of the financial assistance given that much of the costs associated with Ford’s testimony – including all of her legal fees plus a polygraph examination – were covered by Democratic attorneys assigned to her by the Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, committee sources say; panel Democrats were allotted half of a $1 million committee fund for transportation, security, investigations and other expenses associated with the tumultuous confirmation process. The Senate Sergeant at Arms and Capitol Police also provided “heightened security” for Ford. –RealClearInvestigations

Her lawyers said they were representing her on a pro-bono basis. Why does she need all of this money?” asked an attorney familiar with the committee’s investigation.

Saudi dissident prince flies home to tackle MBS succession

Prince Ahmad bin Abdulaziz returns to Riyadh with UK and US security guarantees and a brief to cut the crown prince down to size.
The Duran

3 hours ago

November 1, 2018

By

Saudi dissident prince flies home to tackle MBS succession, via The Middle East Eye

Prince Ahmad bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, has returned to Saudi Arabia after a prolonged absence in London, to mount a challenge to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman or find someone who can.

The septuagenarian prince, an open critic of bin Salman (MBS), has travelled with security guarantees given by US and UK officials.

“He and others in the family have realised that MBS has become toxic,” a Saudi source close to Prince Ahmad told Middle East Eye.

“The prince wants to play a role to make these changes, which means either he himself will play a major role in any new arrangement or to help to choose an alternative to MBS.”

The source said that the prince returned “after discussion with US and UK officials”, who assured him they would not let him be harmed and encouraged him to play the role of usurper.

Apart from those western guarantees, Ahmad is also protected by his rank.

Last November, bin Salman conducted a sweeping purge of dissident royals, yet was not able to touch any sons of King Abdulaziz, the founder of the modern Saudi state, who are regarded as too senior a target for him.

Disquiet grows

The 33-year-old heir to the Saudi throne’s dominance in the kingdom has come under intense scrutiny following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on 2 October, leading to speculation that he could be replaced.

MEE understands that while Prince Ahmad was in London he held meetings with other members of the Saudi royal family who are currently living outside the kingdom.

Prince Ahmad also consulted figures inside the kingdom who have similar concerns and have encouraged him to usurp his nephew.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has come under intense pressure. (Reuters)

MEE also understands there are three senior princes who support Prince Ahmad’s move, who cannot be named for fear of compromising their security. All have held top positions in the military and security forces.

Meanwhile, in Washington disquiet grows.

Writing in the New York Times, former national security advisor to the Obama administration and US ambassador to the UN Susan Rice said: “Looking ahead, Washington must act to mitigate the risks to our own interests. We should not rupture our important relationship with the kingdom, but we must make clear it cannot be business as usual so long as Prince Mohammed continues to wield unlimited power.

“It should be United States policy, in conjunction with our allies, to sideline the crown prince in order to increase pressure on the royal family to find a steadier replacement,” she added.

Turkish standoff

Prince Ahmad’s return will only increase the pressure on bin Salman, who is at the centre of a standoff between Saudi Arabia and Turkey after Khashoggi was murdered in his country’s consulate in Istanbul.

The Turkish authorities are demanding the Saudis tell them where Khashoggi’s body is, and the Saudis are insisting that Turkey hand over the audio tapes of the execution, details of which have routinely been leaked to the media.

In a thinly veiled attack on the crown prince, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday accused the Saudis of protecting the person responsible for the murder.

“A game to save somebody lies beneath this,” Erdogan told reporters following a speech in parliament on Tuesday. “We won’t leave Khashoggi’s murder behind.”

The Turkish president, who outlined some of the investigation into Khashoggi’s murder in an address last week, has promised to reveal more details about the killing but has so far refrained from doing so.

Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb leaves his country’s consulate in Istanbul. (AP)

Saudi chief prosecutor Saud al-Mujeb has met Istanbul’s chief prosecutor Irfan Fidan twice in the last two days, but no progress has been reported.

The Saudis are continuing to refuse Turkish investigators access to the well in the grounds of the consul-general’s home, which is 500 metres from the consulate.

After first denying that Khashoggi had been murdered in the consulate, the Saudis now say they have arrested 18 suspects, 15 of which were members of a death squad sent to kill the prominent critic of the crown prince.

Bin Salman has repeatedly denied knowledge of the operation, which included five members of his personal security detail, three of whom accompanied him on high-profile trips to London, Washington and Paris.

On Monday Mujeb offered Fidan the suspects’ testimony. Turkey, though, demands their extradition, so they can stand trial and give evidence to a Turkish court. Saudi Arabia is refusing this.

On record

Before the Khashoggi affair, Prince Ahmad’s opposition to his nephew was a matter of public record. He has challenged him openly on three occasions:

First, in the summer of 2017, when the king’s brother was one of three members of the Allegiance Council, a body of senior royals tasked with choosing the succession, to oppose bin Salman’s appointment as crown prince.

Prince Ahmed pointedly did not give an oath of allegiance to his nephew when he was made King Salman’s heir.

Second, when Prince Ahmad and King Salman’s brother, Abdelrahman bin Abdulaziz, died last year. Only two pictures were hung at the reception given by Prince Ahmad, that of King Abdulaziz and the current monarch. The crown prince’s portrait was notably missing.

Third, last month, when Prince Ahmad approached Yemeni and Bahraini protesters outside his London home who were calling the al-Sauds a criminal family.

He told them the family as a whole does not bear responsibility for the war in Yemen, only the king and crown prince do.

“They are responsible for crimes in Yemen. Tell Mohammed bin Salman to stop the war,” Prince Ahmad was recorded as telling them in Arabic.

Fraught with risk

Prince Ahmad’s return to Riyadh is fraught with risk.

He is believed to have the support of significant figures in the family who now believe after the Khashoggi affair that the crown prince is permanently tainted in the West and toxic to the reputation of the family as a whole.

A Saudi dissident prince in Germany, Prince Khaled bin Farhan, told MEE in May that princes Ahmad and Muqrin bin Abdulaziz could both restore the reputation of the family, which has been destroyed by King Salman’s “irrational, erratic and stupid” rule.

“There is so much anger within the royal family,” Prince Khaled said. “I took this information and appealed to my uncles Ahmad and Muqrin, who are the sons of Abdulaziz and are highly educated, well versed and able to change things for the better. I can say that we are all behind them and support them.”

Prince Farhan speaking to Middle East Eye in May. (MEE)

Among other Saudi exiles in London and Istanbul opinions differ. Some call Prince Ahmad too weak a figure to wrought change in the kingdom.

Others say that he has personal motives for wanting to see the back of bin Salman, having been passed over for the position of crown prince himself.

The key question is whether he will be able to perform the same role as King Faisal, who ousted his brother Saoud in the only previous family coup in 1964.

If all fails, however, Prince Ahmad could find himself fitting another historic parallel: Ahmed Shafik’s attempt to oust Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in March’s election.

Shafik, seen as Sisi’s most serious challenger, was encouraged to return to Egypt after a period of exile in Dubai.

Yet on his return he was disowned by fellow generals in the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, and forced to abandon the presidential challenge.

Significantly Sisi did not attend the latest investment conference in Riyadh, the so-called “Davos in the Desert”, despite an invitation by MBS to do so.

 

Political correctness costs Megyn Kelly her job, but opens doors in Russia?

Political correctness takes down top interviewer Megyn Kelly, and she didn’t even see it coming… because she did nothing wrong.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

13 hours ago

on

November 1, 2018

By

The Kremlin went on record reporting its interest in offering NBC host Megyn Kelly a job working for the Russian media. Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov mused about this situation, praising Mrs. Kelly for her interviewing skills but suggesting she might be a bit pricey for Russian media.

RT carried the story, saying:

In the wake of the blackface comments that cost Kelly her job, she has received at least two (mostly) tongue-in-cheek offers. One from Russia’s Channel One, the most popular terrestrial broadcaster, and the other from the Federal News Agency, which has been painted in US news outlets as the public face of purported Russian “troll farm” Internet Research Agency – claims which it vehemently denies.

On Monday, Peskov was asked to comment on Kelly’s career prospects in foreign media.

“You know, she has a big salary. I am not sure the Federal News Agency can afford her,” Peskov said in reference to Kelly’s reported three-year $69 million contract she signed after leaving Fox News last year.

“Of course this is not our sphere of competence – we do not hire journalists. But she did conduct a very energetic and dynamic interview with Vladimir Putin,” the long-time Putin lieutenant said regarding a one-on-one piece with the Russian president broadcast in June last year.

Kelly, 47, lost her NBC show, but will reportedly receive a full payout, after comments lamenting the growing sensitivity over wearing blackface at Halloween, which she claimed was acceptable as part of a costume when she was a child.

Kelly’s story is one of meteoric rise and then meteoric crash. That crash came at the hands of liberal activists, who have managed to short-circuit American free speech to the point that any sort of “color” remark is instantly taken as racism. This was the defining event:

This story is absolutely tragic on several fronts:

  1. Megyn was in no way racist at all. She was speaking very simply about the hypersensitivity of people to racism, saying “I can’t keep up with the number of people that we’re offending just by being normal people.And she is right.
  2. But sometime after this, the PC police, and no doubt her managers, got an earful and dumped it on the TV host, prompting this effort by her to “apologize” and show compliance with the dictatorship of the American left.
  3. The further tragedy was that she did not continue to fight back right then (she started a legal fight later), and now her job is in jeopardy.
  4. The even further tragedy is that almost all the Western media networks dogpiled on her about this, with uniform commentary that these comments were shameful, hateful, racist and so on.

The main thing that did her in was that she gave in to the political correctness thought police, and they are wiping the floor with her now.

This situation is further proof that the West has lost its collective mind, and where social justice warriors have effectively shut down free speech. In reviewing the video clip, Megyn Kelly was lamenting the culture of political correctness which has set people to such a profound degree of sensitivity that it is becoming increasingly impossible to communicate freely in the United States.

All except for one person, maybe, that person being President Donald Trump.

Had this been he saying this, no doubt the President would have simply retorted against the accusation with “That’s ridiculous! I was talking about how damaging political correctness is, not about racism. What is your problem?”

We see evidence for this kind of response in the way the US president handles other similar affairs.

Something has gone seriously wrong in the United States with regard to free speech. It used to be the common rhyme of every school kid that, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.”

Now, while it is true for many that words can hurt, this rhyme was meant to put such situations in perspective. One’s words are said and then gone like smoke. When a person is so fragile that words, even and especially words spoken without rancor as in this situation with Megyn Kelly, can even be thought of as “insensitive” or “cruel” or “bigoted”, something is psychologically wrong with that person. 

Liberalism and political correctness suggest that each person regulate his or her speech so as not to offend others, that is, so as not to hurt their feelings and cause them to shatter like paper-thin china. The thing we are told is that being so coarse as to say such things hurts people around us, especially those who are “victimized” by the past mistakes of other people.

Reports of possible chemical attacks in Syria have Moscow on alert

Syrian remains volatile because many competing interests are using this nation as a battlefield, while Russia seeks to stabilize it.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

14 hours ago

on

November 1, 2018

By

TASS reported on October 30 that there have been reports arising in Syria about possible chemical weapons attacks there. The government has called for steps to prevent these rumors from becoming reality, this according to the Russian foreign ministry.

“Alarming reports are coming from various sources that some terrorist and extremist groups in Syria never stop attempts at staging large-scale provocations with the use of chemical weapons and toxic agents,” the ministry said, adding that the Russian military also has such information.

According to the Russian foreign ministry, in case such a provocation is successful, all the blame would be placed on Syria’s legitimate authorities, following a traditional pattern. “Concurrently, claims would be laid to Russia and Iran that they allegedly connive at such crimes and must be held responsible,” the ministry stressed.

“It is absolutely obvious that extremists’ chemical provocations are geared to furnish foreign opponents of the legitimate government in Damascus with another pretext to stage aggressive actions like the illegal missile strikes delivered by the United States, the United Kingdom and France on Syria in April 2018, to frustrate efforts towards establishing political process, to slow down revival of the country and return of refugees and internally displaced persons to their homes. We cannot and must not let it happen.”

Sputnik News also reported on this matter on October 30th, adding that these attempts to create a false flag chemical attack are intended to undercut the recovery process of the war-torn nation. If a chemical attack happened, the usual pattern would incite the US and its allies to presume Russian / Syrian government guilt and then launch more strikes.

This happened in April of this year in a major strike launched by the US, Great Britain and France. Although the attack was apparently “managed” in such a way as to not damage anything significant (militarily speaking), getting hit with over one hundred missiles is no easy thing for anyone, and the Americans have been very quick to presume President Bashar al-Assad’s culpability without burden of proof.

Sputnik News writes:

The statement was made a day after the Russian Defense Ministry reported that White Helmets organization had arrived in the Syrian Aleppo province from Idlib to carry out a chemical weapons’ provocation. According to the military statement, the members of the organization were staging a staged video of a nuclear attack, involving local residents. The provocation was aimed to blame the Syrian government for “the use of toxic agents”.

Last week Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV channel reported that militants and the White Helmets group transported toxic materials from the city of Jisr al-Shughur to the settlement of Khirbat al Amud in Syria’s Idlib province. The broadcaster didn’t specify what kind of poisonous substance had been relocated.

Reports of this effort have been circulating through the Middle Eastern and Russian presses since at least as far back as September. While no concrete action has been seen, the situation in Syria remains highly volatile. This combination of civil and internecine proxy war has decimated an otherwise peaceful country and sent refugees by the hundreds of thousands across Europe.

