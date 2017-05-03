Julian Assange demolishes Hillary Clinton’s Russia/Wikileaks claims

Assange is getting sick and tired of Hillary Clinton's lies.

Hillary Clinton continues to insist that she would have won the election if not for Wikileaks’ DNC email publications and James Comey’s decision to re-open the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s improper use of private email servers.

Her delusions persist just as Comey defended his decision to go public about re-opening the FBI’s investigation of Clinton.

Julian Assange is clearly as fed up of Hillary Clinton’s lie-mongering as anyone else.

Assange let his feelings be known in a Tweet that said it all,

Two lies in one screenshot: the butcher of Libya–Hillary Clinton–blames "Russian WikiLeaks" while sitting in front of #SheBringsPeace sign pic.twitter.com/mRyZTo85T7 — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) May 3, 2017

Assange later hammered the point home in another Tweet,

You can't blame WikiLeaks when what we leaked was your words and positions. Blame yourself. https://t.co/Alr8xx626B — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) May 3, 2017

When will she ever learn?