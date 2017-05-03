Julian Assange demolishes Hillary Clinton’s Russia/Wikileaks claims

Hillary Clinton continues to insist that she would have won the election if not for Wikileaks’ DNC email publications and James Comey’s decision to re-open the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s improper use of private email servers.
Her delusions persist just as Comey defended his decision to go public about re-opening the FBI’s investigation of Clinton.
Julian Assange is clearly as fed up of Hillary Clinton’s lie-mongering as anyone else.
Assange let his feelings be known in a Tweet that said it all,
Two lies in one screenshot: the butcher of Libya–Hillary Clinton–blames "Russian WikiLeaks" while sitting in front of #SheBringsPeace sign pic.twitter.com/mRyZTo85T7
— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) May 3, 2017
Assange later hammered the point home in another Tweet,
You can't blame WikiLeaks when what we leaked was your words and positions. Blame yourself. https://t.co/Alr8xx626B
— Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) May 3, 2017
When will she ever learn?