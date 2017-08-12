Latest, News

ISIS continues to collapse in Deir ez-Zor after failed assault on SAA

Adam Garrie 99
The days of ISIS appear numbered thanks to the Syrian Arab Army's relentless pursuit of the terrorist group.

The Syrian Arab Army continues to make strong gains in the last of two governoratse in Syria where ISIS  maintains a palpable presence. With many ISIS fighters fleeing Raqqa and heading south-east to Dier-ez-Zor, the troubled region is rapidly becoming the last stand for the outlawed terrorist organisation ISIS.

Al-Masdar reports,

“The Islamic State (ISIL) launched a new assault in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate this weekend, targeting the Al-Baghiliyah District in the northern part of the provincial capital.

ISIL began the assault last night when their fighters stormed the Syrian Army’s positions in Al-Baghiliyah.

This assault would result in a series of intense firefights that would last for several hours in northern Deir ez-Zor.

According to a military source in Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Arab Arab foiled the Islamic State’s assault, killing and wounding over 20 terrorists in the process”.

Ever since the Syrian Arab Army’s victory in Al-Sukhnah, ISIS has been back-peddling in Dier-ez-Zoir, often resorting to ambush style attacks in a last ditch effort to fend off advancing liberating forces of the Syrian Arab Army.

READ MORE: ISIS defeated in Al-Sukhnah, Syrian army prepares advance on Deir Ezzor

 

