ISIS continues to collapse in Deir ez-Zor after failed assault on SAA

The Syrian Arab Army continues to make strong gains in the last of two governoratse in Syria where ISIS maintains a palpable presence. With many ISIS fighters fleeing Raqqa and heading south-east to Dier-ez-Zor, the troubled region is rapidly becoming the last stand for the outlawed terrorist organisation ISIS.

Al-Masdar reports,

“The Islamic State (ISIL) launched a new assault in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate this weekend, targeting the Al-Baghiliyah District in the northern part of the provincial capital.

ISIL began the assault last night when their fighters stormed the Syrian Army’s positions in Al-Baghiliyah.

This assault would result in a series of intense firefights that would last for several hours in northern Deir ez-Zor.

According to a military source in Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Arab Arab foiled the Islamic State’s assault, killing and wounding over 20 terrorists in the process”.