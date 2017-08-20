in Latest, News

Iranian court orders US to pay $145 million to victims of chemical weapons during Iran-Iraq War

The US backed Saddam Hussein’s war on Iran during the 1980s

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – An Iranian court demanded the US administration to pay $245 million to the victims of chemical attacks carried out by Saddam Hussein’s forces during the Iran-Iraqi war of 1980-1988, Iran’s Judiciary spokesman Gholam Hossein Mohseni Eje’i said Sunday.

“A number of people who have been harmed during the chemical bombing have filed lawsuits and a court has issued decrees for 18 of them who have been harmed or died and estimated their ransom,” Mohseni Eje’i was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.

In September 1980, Hussein started the invasion of Iran. The devastating war that followed only ended in 1988. An estimated 1.5 million people died in the conflict.

During the war Washington supported Iraq with monetary assistance, weaponry, intelligence, technology and also provided materials found by UN experts in the fragments of chemical weapons used by the Iraqi army in Iran.

