India to restructure 57,000 military, civilian posts as part of army reform

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – New Delhi will redeploy and restructure about 60,000 civilian and military posts, including those of junior commissioned officers (JCOs), in a bid to reform the country’s army, the Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

“In a first ever exercise after Independence, the Ministry of Defence in consultation with the Indian Army has decided to reform the Indian Army in a planned manner. These decisions were approved by the Defence Minister Shri Arun Jaitley after an extensive consultation with all stakeholders. The first phase of the reforms involves redeployment and restructuring of approximately 57,000 posts of officers/JCOs/ORs and civilians,” the statement said.

The statement noted that the approved reforms also included the reorganization of army repair and ordnance echelons, and the enhancement of the National Cadet Corps’ efficiency.

“Implementation has begun with the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Security to close 39 military farms in a time bound manner,” the statement read.

The defense ministry estimated that the reforms are due to be completed by the end of December 2019.

“Restructuring [of] the Indian Army is aimed at enhancing Combat Capability in a manner that the officers/JCOs/ORs will be used for improving operational preparedness and civilians will be redeployed in different wings of the Armed Forces for improving efficiency,” the statement added.

Media reported in the beginning of the year that the Indian army was expected to undergo an overhaul aimed at increasing the “jointness” at all levels of the county’s armed forces.