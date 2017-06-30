HYPOCALYPSE NOW: why America’s mega-hypocrisy is dangerous to the world

The death of millions in the Middle East is less important to the American mainstream media than making fun of plastic surgery.

“They train young men to drop fire on people, but their commanders won’t let them to write fuck on their airplane because it’s obscene”.

So said Marlon Brando’s character Walter E Kurtz in the film Apocalypse Now and never was a truer sentence written about the contemporary American attitude to the world and to itself. It can be summarised in one word: hypocrisy. More specifically it is a kind of hypocrisy which values human life abroad vastly less than it values the ‘feelings’ of wealthy celebrities at home.

In a week where headlines should have been dominated by threats of illegal aggression against the sovereign Syrian Arab Republic, threats made because of a chemical attack which has not happened and objectively cannot happen, the press is instead lambasting Donald Trump for a remark he made on Twitter directed at two television celebrities.

Hardly anyone in US mainstream media is properly scrutinising the remarks of Sean Spicer or the even more scandalous remarks by America’s Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, who made threats not only against Syria but against Russia and Iran.

Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) June 27, 2017

This threat of what would amount to war from a woman who is supposed to be a diplomat came not long after she posted a photo of herself with the has-been rock star Bono claiming she was “starstruck”. One would think that Mrs. Haley is on a reality TV show but she sadly is the representative of a nuclear armed nation at the UN.

But it seems that America doesn’t care about the march to war in Syria, America doesn’t care about the crimes against humanity which America has observed in Iraq and tacitly approves of. America hardly even cares that CNN producers and presenters have admitted that the Russiagate issue is a non-issue and a total fabrication.

What matters is that in America, the country that tells people throughout the world that they need to pay a surgeon to mutilate one’s body in order to look ‘normal’, the President has mocked a woman for bleeding in an unusual place due to having this kind of surgery. This of course is Donald Trump’s Tweet slamming Mika Brzezinski, the daughter of a man who much of the world regards as a terrorist, Zbigniew Brzezinski.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

One should add that Trump’s tweet blasting Brzezinski and her co-host Joe Scarborough has received more scrutiny than ex-CNN host Kathy Griffin’s glorification of ISIS when she took a photo of herself holding a mock-up severed head of the President of the United States.

In modern America, making fun of the effects of plastic surgery is now more scandalous than dropping chemical weapons on Syria (something the US has done but the Syrian forces have not), more serious than threatening Russia and Iran with war and more serious than glorying ISIS.

Yes, it seems that Apocalypse Now, the surreal story of chaos, madness, honour, treason and death in the midst of the war in Vietnam, more accurately defines the modern American mentality than Mr. Smith Goes To Washington.