Has Steve Bannon turned against Trump?

Steve Bannon's former media outlet, Breitbart has lead with a story featuring Michael Savage, a man who used to support Trump but has become fiercely critical of his foreign policy.

It is becoming increasingly self-evident that Steve Bannon’s opposition to Donald Trump’s unprovoked attack on Syria was the proximate cause for his removal from his position observing the National Security Council. His disagreements and personally poor relationship with Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner also certainly played a role.

Bannon has not given any public statements since his demotion from his National Security Council role. However, a story run by Breitbart news may hold the key.

Breitbart was quite possibly the most pro-Trump media outlet in the United States both during the campaign and into the Trump Presidency.

Today though, Breitbart ran a font page story by Breitbart editor Colin Madine, detailing Michael Savage’s scathing critique of Trump’s new foreign policy.

Savage who is unaffiliated with Breitbart, hosts a highly popular conservative radio show where he interviewed candidate Trump.

Savage was a deeply important Trump supporter, but since Trump’s missile launch against Syria, the support has turned into criticism bordering on disdain and audible disappointment.

Most crucially, the article reproduces the following quote from Savage,

“…the generals have gotten to him and turned him from peace with Russia. And the people standing in the way of war, like Steve Bannon, are being shown the door”.

Here Savage praises Bannon’s anti-war conservative credentials while bashing Trump. The subtext is clear: Bannon=good/Trump=a man who has fallen.

It would be folly to assume that just because Bannon no longer has a formal role at Breitbart that his ethos and his personal contacts do not still influence the outlet’s editorial policy.

If there is any ostensible gateway into Bannon’s thoughts at this moment, Breitbart is the key and their lead story was a piece from a former avid Trump supporter who now believes that Bannon was right and Trump is wrong.

I wouldn’t be surprised if in the next weeks Bannon resigns totally from his position in the White House. I would be equally unsurprised if when he does, Michael Savage’s Savage Nation radio show, is the first interview Bannon gives.