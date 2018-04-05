«Hang in there!» – The Citizens of St. Petersburg Greet The NATO A Happy Birthday

On April 4, 1949 the North Atlantic Treaty Organization was founded. This year the NATO celebrates its 69th birthday.

The alliance was created as a counterbalance for the communistic system of values, literally to defend the European countries from the Soviet invasion.

For more than a quarter of a century we have been watching a paradox: the Soviet Union can be found only in history books, while the NATO goes on existing, expands and increases its military presence in Europe.

But today we will not hold political discussions. The citizens of Russian Saint-Petersburg greet the alliance a happy birthday with all their heart and wish it luck and sound health.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UxVXBDITLlo

