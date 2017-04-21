Gunman kills officer and civilian at FSB office in Russia’s Far East

Terrorism has not been ruled out.

A 18 year old gunman with purported links to outlawed far-right groups, has opened fire at an office of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in Khabarovsk in Russia’s Far East. The shooter was killed by an FSB officer.

Unlike federal security services in many countries, Russia’s FSB has offices in almost every city and town, including comparatively remote locations.

This week the FSB arrested two brothers, each accused of having a role in plotting this month’s terrorist atrocity in St. Petersburg.

It is unclear whether today’s attack is related to the arrests.