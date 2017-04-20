Fyodor Konyukhov has crossed the world's biggest oceans in a row-boat, but he won't be able to cross the border of a neighbouring country.

Fyodor Konyukhov is a beloved Russian survivalist, an ‘extreme traveller’ if you will. His global adventures and excursions around Russia have seen him sojourn throughout perilous locations and break world records for extreme travelling.

He holds the world record for being the first solo traveller to circumvent Antarctica in a sail boat.

Konyukhov has mounted Everest twice, travelled thrice to the North Pole, sailed around Cape Horn four times, crossed the Atlantic in a row-boat and then tackled the larger Pacific Ocean, also in a row-boat.

Konyukhov is something of an icon in Russia and is increasingly well-known as an international adventurer.

But it looks like there is one perilous place that even the brave Fyodor Konyukhov won’t be able to reach. It’s called Ukraine.

Fyodor Konyukhov was born in South-Eastern Soviet Ukraine, but like many Russian celebrities, he has come under fire from the fascist Ukrainian website Mirotvorets which has ‘blacklisted him’ from entering Ukraine. His ‘crime’ is apparently writing a book about Crimea and speaking about it….in Crimea. So much for free speech.

The Mirotvorets website is a terrorist website which has publicly called for the executions of public figures including journalists who have been subsequently assassinated.

The website also glorifies acts of terrorism, similar to the kind of material found on the propaganda sites of more widely known organisations like ISIS and al-Qaeda.

Far from condemning Mirotvorets, the Ukrainian regime often heeds the calls from the terrorist site and bans individuals from entering Ukrainian held territory who have been blacklisted on the notorious website.

The most infamous example of the Kiev regime effectively taking orders from the website is the banning of Yulia Samoilova from coming to Kiev in order to represent Russia at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The European Broadcasters Union has condemned the move. Russia will boycott the event as a result of the inability of the Russian contestant to enter the country where this years Song Contest is being conducted.

Blacklisting someone like Fyodor Konyukhov from Ukraine may be more of a challenge than a threat. This after all is a man who has travelled to some of the most dangerous places on earth.

But Ukraine is different from many of the places Konyukhov has conquered in the past. In his adventures, Fyodor Konyukhov was working against the element, rugged terrain and his own stamina. In Ukraine, he now faces the possibility of violence from armed individuals and terrorists.

For Fyodor Konyukhov, the adventures will not stop, the shame and embarrassment is on a Kiev regime which cannot even control and indeed more frequently than not, agrees with the most extreme fascist elements in its society.