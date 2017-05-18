Former Ukrainian leader calls for Facebook ban

The St. George's Ribbon, the Russian language, Russian media, Russian entertainment, Yandex, VK are all prohibited in Ukraine. Facebook may be next.

Not content with banning the Russian owned and internationally used social media network VK as well as the multi-lingual Russian owned Yandex search engine, former Ukrainian leader Oleksandr Turchynov has stated that Facebook should also be banned.

He justified his proposals on the American owned social media network by stating that there are, “Russian special services that create fake accounts, share false-flag information, some provocative information”.

It seems that Ukraine is fast becoming the ban capital of the world.

The St. George’s Ribbon, used as a symbol to celebrate victory over fascist German in 1945 is now also banned in Ukraine. Those caught in possession of such ribbons can be fined up to $96. Opposition politician Nestor Shufrich who had supported the illegally ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych said of the St. George’s Ribbon ban,

“I am convinced that the authorities are taking advantage of this campaign against the use of the St. George ribbon to distract people from complete poverty as the country’s population is six times poorer now than it was three years ago”.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, VK, Facebook and Yandex remain fully online in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Denis Poda from the Communications Ministry of the Lugansk People’s Republic said that the internet delivery systems used in Donbass are not connected to those of Ukraine and therefore even if the Kiev regime possesses the technology to take VK, Yandex and other services off line, they will remain fully operational in the Donbass republics.