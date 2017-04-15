Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad intends to run in this year’s election

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has registered to run in this year’s election to be held on the 19th of May.

He has declared his candidacy in spite of an admonition from Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who has said that Ahmadinejad’s candidacy would ‘polarise’ Iran.

Ahmadinejad is considered a hardliner both on domestic and foreign policy issues.

By contrast, his successor, current Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is seen as a moderate. It has been under Rouhani that Iran has increased its prestige in many parts of the Arab world by helping the secular Ba’athist government of Syria to fight Salifist/Wahhabist terrorist groups such as ISIS, al-Qaeda and FSA.

Rouhani is eligible to stand for another Presidential term but he has yet to indicate whether or not he intends to do so.