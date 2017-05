BREAKING: Former Greek PM injured in bomb blast

Lucas Papademos was in his car when he opened a 'letter bomb' injuring himself , his driver and another individual.

Lucas Papademos, the former Greek Prime Minister suffered severe burns to his hands and legs when he opened up what has been described as a ‘letter bomb’ while in his car.

His driver also suffered injurie

Papademos was the Prince Minister between 2011 and 2012. His short term in office is remembered for passing a deep unpopular so-called austerity package, which many blamed for further damage to the Greek economy.

Prior to becoming Prime Minister he was the Vice President of the European Central Bank between 2002 and 2010.