Flynn wins. Judge Sullivan crushed (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the latest developments in the Michael Flynn story. With the latest ruling in favor of Flynn and his legal team, is the legal battle over for Michael Flynn finally coming to a conclusion?
Support Free Speech:
Subscribe to The Duran on YouTube – Find us on BitChute.
The Duran Audio Podcast:
Follow on Soundcloud – Subscribe on iTunes.
U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Thursday ordered the cancellation of a hearing he had scheduled in Michael Flynn’s case, following a ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals saying Sullivan has to dismiss the case.
The Department of Justice had filed a motion to dismiss Flynn’s case despite his guilty plea after unsealed FBI notes cast doubt on the bureau’s intentions when they interviewed Flynn in January 2017. Sullivan refused to grant the motion right away. Instead, he called for briefs and a hearing to debate the matter, even appointing retired Judge John Gleeson to argue against the dismissal.
Flynn then petitioned the D.C. Circuit for a writ of mandamus — which would order Sullivan to drop the case — which the court granted in a 2-1 decision.
Sullivan’s decision to cancel a hearing, which had been scheduled for July 16, along with other related deadlines, does not necessarily mean that he is ready to dismiss the case against Flynn, who was accused of providing false statements to the FBI related to his contact with a Russian ambassador. Sullivan could opt to challenge the ruling by seeking a review from the full D.C. Circuit Court roster.
After initially pleading guilty, Flynn changed course and accused the FBI of acting improperly when they interviewed him in the early days of the Trump administration. The circumstances surrounding the FBI’s interview of the then-national security adviser were further called into question when handwritten FBI notes indicated that there was debate over whether investigators wanted to get the truth from him or get him to lie so he could be pressured by the possibility of prosecution or termination.
Flynn was ultimately both charged and fired.
This week, new notes, purportedly handwritten by former FBI official Peter Strzok, were turned over to Flynn’s attorneys during a Justice Department review of the case. Flynn’s lawyers then filed the notes as part of his criminal case. The notes raised further questions about who was involved in the Flynn investigation, as Flynn attorney Sidney Powell claimed in a court filing that they showed that then-President Barack Obama called for “the right people” to investigate Flynn, while then-FBI Director James Comey appeared to have said that Flynn’s calls with the ambassador “appear legit.”
Powell said the notes also seemed to indicate that it was then-Vice President Joe Biden who suggested that the Logan Act — a constitutionally questionable law from 1789 that has never been successfully used in prosecution — be used as the reason for the questioning.
It is not clear if the notes were intended to say what Flynn’s lawyers interpreted in their filing.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
As the facts trickle out about the Obama-Biden scandal in the FBI, it’s going to destroy the Biden campaign. One thing I find most interesting about this campaign season is that we still don’t know who Biden’s running mate is. We are 5 months away from voting and we do not have a VP pick. His choices are too galvanizing, in my opinion. I agree that the winds are blowing in the “female of color” direction, but I still suspect that an “October surprise” will pop out of the box, like a scary Jack-in-the-Box, and HRC will suddenly join the… Read more »
Biden’s ‘running mate’ and ultimate successor is none other than Killary. Old news.
Bravo! Bravissimo! Justice for General Flynn, finally!
Here is an interesting video giving some insights on the arguments the Flynn team made, fast paced and man, his legal team rocks. I’d want to have his lawyers on my side.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzPGxr5xKtk
Michael Flynn SHREDS The Amicus Brief – Lawyer Explains – Viva FreiVlawg
As a lawyer I just want to say that Alexander Mercouris is an OUTSTANDING legal analyst!!!!!!!!!! The two of you make a fabulous team and my enjoyment derives from my sense of the fundamental shared values of normality and morality you express.
Thank you very very much.
I am not a lawyer, I have no legal training but I also agree that Alexander speaks with great clarity and logic. It is a pleasure listening to him, and his arguments always sound plausible. I also appreciate a lot his rhetoric style. He uses excellent language to express his lucid thoughts, never invectives or slang. Alexander Mercouris is an excellent analyst and a true gentleman.
And it crushed that slave owning crook Obama! Screw that guy, I don’t care how silky his words are/we’re. That man is the black man’s definition of a “getting over N”!!!
And yes, Bravo to The Duran, you 2 have been a beacon in my home for over 5 years now. Keep up the award (sweep) winning hard work gents! But no, this won’t stumble the Biden horn owners one bit. When Trump wins again I hope those you mention will be draw dropped from behind bars by Flynns appointment.
I am sure that Donald Trump will be reelected President again in November. His base loves him and has grown even larger now, due to the excess of violence and damage to private as well as public property in the so-called “peaceful protests” lately. However, I doubt that President Trump will be able to clean out the deep state swamp. This entity is like the old Greek hydra: when you cut one head off, two will grow back in place …. So Trump will govern as he does now, “Hüh und Hott”, as the Germans say. One step forward, one… Read more »