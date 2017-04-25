Emmanuel Macron: A Pyrrhic victory?

Marine Le Pen has reached the highest vote total for the Front National at 8 millions voters, but being second to Macron with barely 22% should be disappointing to her. It shows the harsh reality of the glass ceiling which separates her party from the rest of the players.

Inside the Front National, ,many feel that their time will come in the next Presidential election.

As for Macron, during his campaign he promised everything to everyone. His views were totally inconsistant.

His fantasy of gathering the French regardless of their political orientation ended in his creation of a party which is essentially flock of has-been politicians desperate to keep their jobs. Finding a majority in the next parliament will not be an easy task, even if he becomes President.

A lot of socialist MPs will probably join him, but how the voters will react to this is not a given. Les Républicains will re-group and fight like hell to get a majority, Mélenchon will also used his good numbers to gain MPs. Legislative elections has never been a strong hold for MLP, but this may change.

Without a majority and a program designed to please everybody, Macron will probably do what his mentor Hollande and most french politicians do the best, NOTHING. When it comes to tackling record high unemployment rates, making France more secure, giving France back its sovereign power from the EU and the USA, nothing will change. The fact that Russia Today team was barred from his campaign headquarters is not a good sign at all. Political scheming and tricks between the left and the right will be the nature of the game from here on out.

In the meantime, Marine Le Pen’s priority is to break this glass ceiling, and make her party one of government rather than one of perpetual opposition.

Doing that means taking deceive action. She has to change the name Front National which is an old party, one associated with her father and a bunch of old fascists and racists whom she needs to get rid of. She needs to keep renewing her team and embrace modernity at a stronger pace, using more her bright niece, Marion.