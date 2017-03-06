Donetsk launches a new television and radio broadcaster

The Donetsk People’s Republic has entered the war for hearts and minds by launching a new television and radio broadcaster. The transmissions will help explain developments, goals and achievements in Donbass, both in the two republics and to regions like Kharkov and Dnipropetrovsk, where many people also seek to end rule from the fascist regime in Kiev.

Donetsk People’s Republic leader Alexander Zakharchenko spoke of the project in the following way,

“It cost us 33 million roubles – two transmitters, two towers. From now on our TV and radio-programmes will be broadcasted in the territory of Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkov. It will help us to actualize aid programs for compatriots, and will, for sure, help our fellow countrymen and brothers, living in the occupied territories, understand what is going on in our land, what we live for, and in which way they can get help from us. Our fellow countrymen will hear us”.

The age of upwardly mobile media dictates that even in war time, it is important to broadcast crucial information to as wide a public as possible.

Through extensive use of social media, many Syrians have been able to state their case against illegal intervention in their country to the world in a way that Iraqis in 2003 never could. I am convinced that this has won Syria many hearts and minds throughout the wider world.

Donetsk and their brothers and sisters in Lugansk have sized the opportunity. Their voices must be heard and now they shall be more than ever.

The official website of the new service can be found here: http://av-zakharchenko.su/index-eng.php