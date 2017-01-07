‘You’re fired!’ Donald Trump to sack Obama’s diplomats

Donald Trump unilaterally fires all of Obama's ambassadors. This will allow Trump to create a new set of diplomats appointment for their talents rather than how much they donated to the Democrats.

Obama’s ‘operation sabotage’ has just backfired. Reports coming out of Washington say that Donald Trump has unilaterally told all Obama US ambassadors abroad, ‘you’re fired’.

This comes after Obama’s expulsion of Russian diplomatic officials and their families just prior to western Christmas.

The New York Times first reported that a State Department cable was sent to all ambassadors on December 23 informing them they have to vacate their posts by Jan. 20 “without exceptions.”

Trump has been taking to Twitter to express his consternation over Obama’s campaign of hatred against Russia in his final weeks in power.

By sacking many Obama appointed diplomats, Trump is both symbolically and materially taking the wind out of the foreign policy sails of the Democrats.

The move however has implications beyond the tit for tat psychological war being waged between a lame-duck Obama and the President-elect.

Trump had long derided Obama for rewarding important diplomatic positions to those who gave substantial financial contributions to his campaign. Famously, Trump mocked Obama for making Caroline Kennedy the US Ambassador to Japan because ‘she was bored’.

Ambassadorial roles must be taken more seriously by the US. Recently LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky spoke in front of the Duma about the need to have more highly educated ambassadors who have an extensive knowledge about the countries to which they are posted. I can assure the LDPR leader that Russia is lightyears ahead of the US in this respect, especially when it comes to ambassadorial positions to large, important countries; allies or otherwise.

Whilst the mainstream media criticise Donald Trump for being a loving father to his children, the reality is that Obama practiced cronyism in politics, far more than Trump ever did in business.

The idea that one could buy an ambassadorial position in an age of terrorism, strained relations between superpowers, and economic uncertainty, is worse than a crime, it is a blunder.

I remain optimistic that as he has already done with his ambassadorial appointment to China, Trump will continue to appoint ambassadors based on talent rather than boredom.