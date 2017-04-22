Donald Trump calls Marine Le Pen the ‘strongest’ candidate in French elections

Donald Trump also said that a recent ISIS shooting in Paris 'will have a big effect' on tomorrow's election.

Donald Trump has come out in support of Marine Le Pen in tomorrow’s first round of Presidential elections in France.

He told the Associated Press that Le Pen is,

“…strongest on borders, and she’s the strongest on what’s been going on in France”.

By ‘what’s been going on in France’, Trump was likely talking about a wave of ISIS organised and inspired terrorism which has plagued in the country in recent years.

Trump responded to the recent shooting of a French police officer by a self-proclaimed ISIS supporter by Tweeting the following,

Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017

Trump’s apparent support of Le Pen comes in spite of Marine Le Pen’s criticism of Trump’s foreign policy in the wake of America’s attack on Syria.

Trump is not alone in thinking that Le Pen’s tough stance on law and order will help her in a razor tight election with her nearest rival. In recent months, only the centre-left candidate Emmanuel Macron has posed a real threat to Le Pen. However, given the poor record of many recent electoral polls, tomorrow’s elections could be much bigger than the two-horse race that many have expected.