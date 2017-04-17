Donald Trump both thanks and insults China in a single Tweet

The Tweet appears to be directed both at domestic critics and to Chinese officials.

Donald Trump has sent a Tweet seemingly directed at those critical of his U-turn on calling China a ‘currency manipulator’.

Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

The Tweet implies that somehow China is helping the United States in respect of the North Korean issue. However, strong statements from China over America’s increasingly militaristic tone on North Korea indicate that things are not going so smoothly between Beijing and Washington.

The statement from Trump also implies that the only reason why Trump has failed to label China a currency manipulator is because of cooperation on North Korea. This is surely not a statement that China will find respectful as it carries the implied threat that if the cooperation doesn’t end up working, China could be back on the currency manipulators list.

Not the wisest diplomatic move.