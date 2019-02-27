Connect with us

Latest

Analysis

News

Domestic posturing or true escalation? Analyst fears new Kashmir incident prelude to global conflict

While Islamabad preached “restraint” on Wednesday, if it does strike back, India could unleash a full-scale war.
RT

Published

1 min ago

on

99 Views

Via RT

India’s raid into Pakistan was a calculated provocation, and if New Delhi isn’t just playing to its home electorate, major world powers will be dragged into a war, a political analyst tells RT.

“What would they expect to happen? They are quite aware of Pakistan’s right to defend its territory. What is India hoping to gain?” Darius Shahtahmasebi, a New Zealand-based political analyst, says.

Either India is making a statement, posturing for its domestic population that it is doing something about Kashmir. Or they are actually trying to escalate the issue further, because they know that eventually Pakistan will respond

While Islamabad preached “restraint” on Wednesday, if it does strike back, India could unleash a full-scale war. And Shahtahmasebi believes that even if the two countries decide to leave their nuclear arsenals off the table and engage in conventional localized warfare, the impact will be global.

He notes that Pakistan is the nexus of Saudi geopolitical ambitions in the area, and India is a rising superpower, able to rely on support from Western allies. For China, the region is the main artery for its ambitious One Belt-One Road project.

“It’s not a minor conflict the rest of the world can close its eyes to. It would bring in China, it would bring in Saudi Arabia, it would bring in the United States, though as a former or current ally of both adversaries, it is now unclear quite where it stands during the Trump administration,” Shahtahmasebi told RT.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Latest

SHAMEFUL! May and Corbyn fold on Brexit. Delay and 2nd referendum on the table (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 90.
Alex Christoforou

Published

50 mins ago

on

February 27, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s announcement that if her deal or a no-deal Brexit is rejected by MPs in the House of Commons, then her government will propose delaying the UK’s exit from the European Union.

In a similar retreat, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn announced that his party will either table or support an amendment backing a second Brexit referendum this week.

Corbyn said that Labour would support a second referendum in order to avoid a “damaging Tory Brexit”.  Corbyn went on to accuse Theresa May of “recklessly running down the clock” in an attempt to force MPs to choose between her “botched deal” or a “disastrous no deal” scenario.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via RT

In a statement to parliament, to update politicians on Brexit negotiations with the EU, the prime minister promised to give MPs a vote on whether to accept a no-deal scenario, if her government loses a meaningful vote on her agreement by March 13.

May told the House, in the event parliamentarians reject a no-deal Brexit then they will have an opportunity to vote on extending Article 50, to delay the UK’s withdrawal from the EU for a “short” period of time.

Asked by Tory backbencher Patrick Mcloughlin what exactly a “short” extension would mean in reality, the prime minister could only give a somewhat vague reply, insisting “as short as possible.”

The prime minister claimed that London and Brussels were still working on alternative proposals to the contentious Irish backstop – an issue that has given May endless problems as she seeks to finalize an agreement the majority of UK MPs can support.

May hit out at Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for what she sees as reneging on his party’s 2017 general election manifesto pledge; to honor the result of the EU referendum.

She accused Corbyn of wanting to hold a “divisive” referendum that would take the country “right back to square one.”

In response, the Labour leader ridiculed the prime minister for promising a meaningful vote on her deal after assuring MPs there would be one “in December, in January, in February and in March,” yet it was only in January when it took place.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Cohen Tips Off NYT: Will Call Trump “Racist” , “Con Man” And “Cheat” In Wednesday Testimony

Cohen says that he has no evidence of collusion with Russia surrounding the 2016 US election – but he has his “suspicions.”

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 27, 2019

By

Via Zerohedge

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen – who is soon heading to prison on eight criminal charges – one of which had to do with Donald Trump, will testify to Congress on Wednesday that President Trump is a “con man” and a cheat,” according to a copy of his opening statement given to the New York Times.

Cohen will say that while Trump was “intoxicating” to be around, and “When you were in his presence, you felt like you were involved in something greater than yourself — that you were somehow changing the world,” that the president is actually a ‘racist, conman and a cheat.’

Cohen will claim among the following (via the Times):

  • Trump knew that Roger Stone was “talking with Julian Assange about a WikiLeaks drop of Democratic National Committee emails” (something easily confirmed by the Ecuadorian Embassy, which keeps extensive records on Assange’s communications).

In July 2016, days before the Democratic convention, I was in Mr. Trump’s office when his secretary announced that Roger Stone was on the phone. Mr. Trump put Mr. Stone on the speakerphone,” his written remarks say. “Mr. Stone told Mr. Trump that he had just gotten off the phone with Julian Assange and that Mr. Assange told Mr. Stone that, within a couple of days, there would be a massive dump of emails that would damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Mr. Trump responded by stating to the effect of ‘wouldn’t that be great.’”

  • Trump “implicitly” instructed Cohen to lie to Congress about the Trump Tower Moscow timeline – using winks and nods instead of direct language.

In conversations we had during the campaign, at the same time I was actively negotiating in Russia for him, he would look me in the eye and tell me there’s no business in Russia and then go out and lie to the American people by saying the same thing,” Mr. Cohen plans to say. “In his way, he was telling me to lie.”

  • Cohen was instructed to “threaten his high school, colleges, and the College Board not to release his grades or SAT scores.

When I say conman, I’m talking about a man who declares himself brilliant but directed me to threaten his high school, his colleges, and the College Board to never release his grades or SAT scores.

  • Cohen will say that Trump never said “anything in private that led me to believe he loved our nation or wanted to make it better. In fact, he did the opposite.

When telling me in 2008 that he was cutting employees’ salaries in half – including mine – he showed me what he claimed was a $10 million IRS tax refund, and he said that he could not believe how stupid the government was for giving “someone like him” that much money back.

  • Cohen will claim Trump is a racist who said that black people are “too stupid” to support him.
  • Cohen will say Trump lied about bone spurs to get out of servicing in vietnam. “You think I’m stupid, I wasn’t going to Vietnam,” Cohen claims Trump said.

Collusion?

Cohen says that he has no evidence of collusion with Russia surrounding the 2016 US election – but he has his “suspicions.”

Questions have been raised about whether I know of direct evidence that Mr. Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia. I do not. I want to be clear. But, I have my suspicions

Sometime in the summer of 2017, I read all over the media that there had been a meeting in Trump Tower in June 2016 involving Don Jr. and others from the campaign with Russians, including a representative of the Russian government, and an email setting up the meeting with the subject line, “Dirt on Hillary Clinton.”

Something clicked in my mind. I remember being in the room with Mr. Trump, probably in early June 2016, when something peculiar happened. Don Jr. came into the room and walked behind his father’s desk – which in itself was unusual. People didn’t just walk behind Mr. Trump’s desk to talk to him. I recalled Don Jr. leaning over to his father and speaking in a low voice, which I could clearly hear, and saying: “The meeting is all set.” I remember Mr. Trump saying, “Ok good…let me know.” What struck me as I looked back and thought about that exchange between Don Jr. and his father was, first, that Mr. Trump had frequently told me and others that his son Don Jr. had the worst judgment of anyone in the world. And also, that Don Jr. would never set up any meeting of any significance alone – and certainly not without checking with his father.

Read the rest below:

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Putin’s State of the Nation, Part VII – Healthcare

Healthcare is the Holy Shell Game in America. President Putin is working to make this a reality in his own country, and at far less cost.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 27, 2019

By

Healthcare is a major hot-button issue in the United States, most particularly among the socialist-minded and liberal ideologues in the country. They have often gone on record decrying the United States’ refusal to grant free healthcare as a right to all citizens, and often the best-looking models of socialist western nations, such as Sweden, are brought to represent examples of such systems working.

While the Internet is full of horror stories about Russian healthcare and hospitals, to assess that the whole country is a medical hellhole is simply ridiculous. Many facilities are in fact state of the art inside, even while the edifices of many hospitals could definitely use some remodeling. However, to the mind of many in Russia, what is inside the walls is far more important than the exterior facade. An average hospital in Moscow built in the Soviet times, now has modern equipment, computer networked records that are very efficient, and beautiful churches (yes, churches!) for both patients and visitors to pray and reflect in.

President Putin’s State of the Nation address discussed the matter of healthcare in Russia, and while it is true that there are elements of what we might call “socialized medicine” in the system, this is largely a misnomer. Healthcare is provided at various levels, but it is not free to the public. This is a part of the socialist myth that is promulgated in the West, and as far as a country like Russia is concerned, it is simply not true.

However, it is the truth that healthcare services in the Russian Federation are also nowhere near as expensive as in the USA, and the quality and technology available in many hospitals is remarkably consistent with the best of 21st century standards. Health insurance is very inexpensive, running on the order of perhaps less than US $700 per year per person in some cases, yet Russia is working on special medical complexes where the most advanced experts – doctors, surgeons and the like – in the world may come to work.

As we examine this part of President Putin’s speech, we may find some interesting surprises. The socialists in the US are apparently not aware of the enormous difficulty in revamping a national medical system away from the blend of market and frankly, legal, forces governing the triad of industries involved in American healthcare: the doctors and the medical practitioners themselves, insurance companies, and attorneys.

As long as they refuse to examine this issue honestly, socialists in America will only make an already burdensome and expensive system worse. President Obama did precisely that, while spinning a massive lie about the easing of costs that would come under his plan.

Russia is doing it differently. As we can see from the President’s speech, there are problems, but there are also solutions and progress:

Healthcare

The next important subject is healthcare. I know that, on the one hand, its current state seems to be improving, and medical treatment is becoming more accessible. Nevertheless, many people are not satisfied. It is easy to understand the reasons for this. As a rule, people judge the healthcare system by its primary component, that is, outpatient clinics and paramedic stations. People voice complaints with regard to their work. Quite often, they have to wait many days to see a specialist, and it is impossible to quickly undergo the required tests free of charge. People in remote communities are even having trouble getting appointments with medical personnel. Yes, the number of paramedic stations and mobile medical units continues to increase, but people in areas where there are no such facilities care nothing about the overall statistics.

I want to emphasise that medical treatment should become accessible for everyone by the end of 2020 in all populated areas across Russia without exception and for all citizens, regardless of their place of residence. For your information, an additional 1,590 outpatient clinics and paramedic stations are to be built or renovated in 2019–2020, and I hope that this will be accomplished.

Today, a number of regions are implementing the Thrifty Outpatient Clinic project. As a result, the waiting time to get an appointment and see a doctor is reduced three or four times over, on the average. I have visited such outpatient clinics, and they are operating very well. Much better conditions are created for people with disabilities and for parents with children. Unfortunately, there are very few such outpatient clinics so far; they are rather an exception than the rule all across the nation.

Considering the best regional practices , and, I repeat, there are such practices, I hereby instruct the Government to approve the high standards of thrifty outpatient clinics by the end of the year and their certification regulations. Next year, you have to team up with the regions to introduce mechanisms incentivising managers and medical personnel to improve the quality of their work. First of all, we have to completely convert all paediatric outpatient clinics to new standards already in 2021. Please note that the sign “Thrifty Outpatient Clinic” is not what counts. Most importantly, people should at long last perceive the state’s respectful and truly considerate attitude towards their health.

Improving IT penetration in healthcare will make it more accessible. Online links between medical institutions, pharmacies, doctors and patients must be streamlined over the next three years. Let me add that social security medical assessment boards must be finally included into this digital network in order to free elderly people, people with disabilities and families with children from waiting lists and the need to produce various certificates that are often useless.

Primary care is understaffed. To address this matter, comprehensive efforts to develop medical education should be accompanied by initiatives that produce immediate results. In this connection, I propose removing age restrictions for the Country Doctor programme so that professionals over the age of 50 can also receive a one-time payment when moving to a rural area or a small city: 1,000,000 rubles for doctors and 500,000 rubles for paramedics.

In a modern hospital in Russia.

The most complex surgery is currently performed not only at federal, but also at regional clinics and centres using the most advanced equipment. At the same time, patient recovery is also critical. We have never had a system of this kind, but we have to start with something. A lot has to be done in this area. Let us begin by creating at least two world-class recovery facilities for children, just as we did with perinatal centres, and proceed from there.

This next section is interesting in that it seems to echo US President Donald Trump’s own identical call to fight cancer:

In my last year’s Address, I proposed a programme for fighting cancer. At least 1 trillion roubles will be allocated to this effect over the next six years. This is about providing timely, effective and accessible treatment, using advanced technologies that are effective in most cases and enable people to overcome this dangerous disease. Today, the leukaemia recovery rate for children exceeds 80 percent, and for certain types of cancer, more than 90 percent of patients recover. Not that long ago, in the mid-1990s, this disease was almost untreatable and only 10–20 percent of children could be saved. Russia lacked both the technology and capabilities at the time. In many cases, the only option was to turn to foreign clinics. Those who could afford it did so.

We were aware of how tragic this situation was, which prompted us to focus on improving cancer treatment for children, developing oncohaematology, using the capabilities offered by our research institutions, the healthcare system, and worked proactively with our foreign partners (some doctors simply moved from Germany to Moscow, and spent a lot of time here, and probably still do), which yielded results.

We will continue working to overhaul the system of cancer care. Early detection is of crucial importance. In fact, we have revived the system of health screening and regular medical check-ups. These have to include cancer screening. It has to be made obligatory. People must have the opportunity to make appointments remotely, to choose a suitable time for visiting an outpatient clinic, including in the evening or at the weekend, so that the check-up can be carried out without any additional formalities.

Next, over the next few years we must create a number of new areas combining healthcare with social services. Thus, we must overhaul the system of assistance for people who need long-term help at medical facilities or at home, adjust this system to the needs of specific families and individuals, support people with their everyday needs by assigning district nurses or carers, or training relatives in medical or other necessary skills. The application of these recipient-oriented principles of assistance began last year in Volgograd, Kostroma, Novgorod, Pskov, Ryazan and Tula regions. We must introduce them throughout the country within a timeframe of four years.

Palliative care is a matter of not only medical but also of social, public and moral concern. According to the available information, some 800,000 people need this assistance, and volunteers have told me that the figure is around one million. As you know, in January I visited a children’s hospice in St Petersburg, where we discussed this matter. I know that yesterday the State Duma adopted in the second reading amendments to the legislation on palliative care. I would like work on this law to be completed as soon as possible. We will then monitor its application so we can promptly make amendments, taking into account the opinions of volunteers, whom I have mentioned, doctors, carers, members of the public and religious associations and benefactors, that is, everyone who have long been providing heartfelt palliative care.

To conservatives in America, this probably appears a great deal like the feared and ridiculed “nanny state” of socialism as Americans have been taught to see it. While there are certainly aspects of socialism in play here, Russia is not trying to advance the ideological banner of socialism; rather, it is trying to deal with the reality of life “on the ground,” and some of the mechanisms that are in place now are derived from not only the Communist model, but even from the Imperial models of Tsar Nicholas II that preceded communism.

It is perhaps important to note that nowhere in President Putin’s speech does he talk about the “economy” of the health care “industry.” He instead talks about the needs that the country and her people have and he offers solutions to deal with this. Many of these solutions derive from a model in which there are federal and “state run” hospital facilities around the nation. This is part of Russia’s inheritance. Mr. Putin is simply trying to make what works now so that it works much better and with much greater reach.

In this, Putin, like his American counterpart, are interested in solutions, in solving problems that are affecting the citizens of the country. Ideology does not come into this. For President Putin, it is the state of the Russian people themselves he seems to be most concerned about.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending