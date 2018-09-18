Connect with us

Democrat dirty ‘MeToo’ flavored trick could succeed

Fear of the Left’s “virtue signaling” trick is a real test for the American people, and they are likely to fail without honest critical thought.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

14 hours ago

on

439 Views

The developments of the last-minute sexual allegation against Judge Brett Kavanaugh that was brought up, ostensibly as a last-minute tactic, a dirty trick, to delay or block his confirmation vote to the US Supreme Court.

The issue here is not at all about the doings of a young high-school age man to a girl when she was seventeen, it is a test to see how well the “sexual harassment” card actually works against one of the top players hand-picked by President Trump.

There is absolutely no call to “virtue” at all. All a critical thinker has to do is to consider these points:

  • Consider what side of the aisle this came from: The Democrats. The champions of every perverse sexual desire one can imagine, but dead-set against men being men and women being women.
  • The timing of the release of the allegation: The Democrats deliberately used this as ammo against Kavanaugh. If there was such a concern about the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford (a feminist, as most of these feminists like to go by three names) and her suffering, this would have been broached years ago – after all, she was 17 when it allegedly happened and she is now 36 years older. If #MeToo was really about finding a way to live virtuously, this would have been addressed day zero of Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination.
  • Consider the alignment of the people on the Democrat side AND the Republicans who are now beginning to voice the “need to wait”: Again this is not about any wrong doing being fixed. It is obvious sheer dirty trickery, and in classical liberal style, the “call to virtue” is only that which is politically expedient for the Democrats, the party of gay marriage, child pornography (check WikiLeaks email dump of Hillary Clinton’s advisor John Podesta for that one), spirit dinners (a nice name for what is ostensibly a satanic Black Mass – style ritual, also from Podesta’s group of friends)
  • Last and most important – how does this situation benefit Christine Blasey Ford? – If this is truly an issue that happened (which is apparently showing holes already), then how does taking the Judge down benefit her?
  • Further still, why has this woman allowed herself to be, frankly, used again, but this time by opportunistic politicians?

These points are just a suggested beginning. There are probably hundreds of other things to consider, such as why is this even an issue. A lot of boys made advances on girls in their teenage years, and a lot girls summarily fight them off and win. The snowflakes of the world are loath to admit this, but this is quite frankly a large part of growing up. Granted sometimes it goes too far and someone rapes someone else. That is a terrible thing. But it is also statistically extremely rare, and a randy teenager is hardly a rapist.

This type of “virtue signaling” as it has come to be known is the ultimate in hypocrisy, and it is completely devoid of contact with reality, yet the Congress is wavering on what to do. And why? Because the American male has been successfully cowed by feminist women. He has allowed this from trying to appease and honor such women, but for these women, who consider pregnancy a disease for which abortion is the cure, and who have been brainwashed to consider men the enemy, they greedily took all the power they could.

There is a lot to be said about this on many levels, but the point here is that this sort of manipulation is presently deployed for political reasons and no more. We saw this happen with Judge Roy Moore in January and it worked. And as soon as the Judge was out of the running, the charges magically vanished into the mist. It is being tried again now, and it may work.

This is beyond disgusting – it is actually frightening to consider that such a transparently political allegation may actually defeat a terrific candidate who has categorically and fully denied the allegation.

One one hand, if the nomination falls through, it’s no big deal. President Trump will likely pick Amy Barrett and that will shut down the feminists for a while and probably the whole #MeToo machine.

Unless they determine magically that Mrs. Barrett is a sexual predator. However her seven children are unlikely to support such a crazy idea.

JNDillard
Guest
JNDillard

Another crap post from Seraphim Hanisch. Why does Alexander Mercouris put up with this hack? How much does he pay The Duran to bribe them to post his drivel? The problem with this post is that it makes multiple assumptions about an allegation of sexual misconduct that may or may not be true. Hanisch assumes it is politically motivated. Perhaps it is – I think so too – but law gives the benefit of the doubt to the victim of allegations, for obvious reasons. To turn Kavanaugh, a member of the intellectual and power elite, into a victim, is to… Read more »

Vote Up-6Vote Down  Reply
September 18, 2018 13:17
Sean
Guest
Sean

Obviously, you have not read the article. Allegations against a person are just that: allegations. This man has not been charged, nor found guilty of any offence. The victim here is the one receiving the allegations. Why didn’t this woman come forward when this allegedly happened? The alleged perpetrator was 17 at the time, a minor, and thus was not adultly responsible for any alleged crimes.
This is what Mr Hanisch says it is: a scurrilous attempt to blacken a citizen’s name and character and ruin his chances of being appointed to the job in question.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
September 18, 2018 16:09
john vieira
Guest
john vieira

Credibility…the accuser has absolutely NONE…and those who throw their support behind “it”, the Dems. and the moronic mainstream media are in no better position.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
September 18, 2018 22:57
Vera Gottlieb
Guest
Vera Gottlieb

I am so sick and tired of all this filth, all this underhandedness, all this backstabbing, all this dishonesty. Is this what our Western “values” are all about?

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
September 18, 2018 19:13
Myrtle
Guest
Myrtle

True enough, it started when the Democrats were afraid that that Republicans were getting away with some of the evil practiced by Democrats! They want all of the fun for themselves but did not want to get caught or held responsible!!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
September 18, 2018 21:48
Old Uncle Dave
Guest
Old Uncle Dave

I don’t care about his actions as a drunk teenager, but during his confirmation hearings in 2006 Kavanaugh perjured himself before Congress. That is grounds for impeachment from the District Court and most certainly disqualifies him from promotion to SCOTUS.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
September 18, 2018 19:30
Myrtel Linder
Guest
Myrtel Linder

You are right, an average of teenagers will get drunk, sooner or later, and to a point, we should remember this!That does not say that as Democrats, as well as Republicans should have to pay for their anti-America ploys! Start with the Democrats, since they are top, at making America look anti-CHRIST! We must remember JESUS died for Democrats, the same as HE died for Republicans, Democrats should recognize that fact!! REMEMBER WE WERE SETTLED AS A CHRISTIAN NATION,WE CANNOT THROW JESUS CHRIST OUT! Check out all of the facts Democratic and Republican, and count the score and act on… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
September 18, 2018 22:16

Trending