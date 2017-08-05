CONFIRMED: S. Korean National Intelligence Service meddled in 2012 election

The United States controls much of what happens in South Korea, while China controls virtually nothing in North Korea.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Agency (NIS), formerly the Korean Central Intelligence Agency has admitted using psych-ops during the 2012 South Korean Presidential election which helped the hard-liner Park Geun-hye win the vote over her more peace minded rival Moon Jae-in. The NIS used bogus social media profiles to distribute propaganda targeting voters with misinformation aimed at swaying the vote away from Moon and towards the militant Park. The NIS now admits it in fact swayed the vote using these illegal methods.

The NIS released the reported admitted its criminal culpability in election tampering as President Moon who finally won a fair election in May of 2017, has ordered an investigation of the agency which is modelled on and maintains extremely close contact with America’s CIA.

Moon pledged to end a culture of corruption which ordinary Koreans have been appalled with. This rage saw President Park’s time in office attracting mass protests before she was impeached and imprisoned in March of 2017.

Park herself is the daughter of former President Park Chung-hee, a far-right former South Korean dictator who in spite of a generally good relationship with the US and South Korean intelligence agencies, was assassinated by the then head of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency in 1979.

The scandal of the Intelligence Service’s effective rigging of the 2012 election through cyber warfare will certainly galvanise increasingly anti-American sentiments in South Korea as it is widely and generally correctly assumed that the South Korean Intelligence Service still works hand in hand with Washington’s CIA.

According to the NIS report,

“The teams were charged with spreading pro-government opinions and suppressing anti-government views, branding them as attempts by pro-North Korean forces to disrupt state affairs, Our psychological warfare against North Korea is important, but our psychological warfare against the South Korean public is pretty important, too”.

The Moon administration has condemned the NIS for the report saying that it is a sign of further political meddling which serves to undermine the government’s independent investigation of the fraudulent 2012 election as well as other nefarious activities of the NIS.

This report confirms what I wrote in The Duran prior to the 9 May 2017 South Korean Presidential election. I stated that the United States in tandem with South Korea’s NIS is keen on limiting South Korea’s sovereignty while using North Korea as an excuse.

I wrote at the time,

“With North Korea and the United States trading rhetorical jabs like geo-political boxers, few people have considered how recent events in South Korea may have effected the American decision to intensify the situation in North Korea. This year, on the 10th of March, South Korean President Park Geun-hye was removed from office. She was later arrested and is currently still behind bars. President Park was deeply pro-American and considered to be on the militant end of the spectrum of South Korean politics. Although Park’s removal from office stemmed from wide ranging allegations of corruption, many South Koreans who favour a political and demilitarised approach to solving the Korean peninsula’s protected problems, breathed a collective sigh of relief. There is a clear relationship between American rhetoric and military manoeuvrings becoming intensified and Park being removed from office and put under arrest. Whether this relationship is causal or coincidental is best determined by analysing who might benefit from accelerating tensions on the Korean peninsula. Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn has ruled himself out from running in the next Presidential election which will take place on the 9th of May. Among the current contenders, recent opinion polls have shown that Moon Jae-in is leading the race. Moon’s policies are generally to the left of former President Park and many have speculated that he could seriously challenge American military dominance of South Korean foreign policy. If a large war broke out in the Korean peninsula prior to the 9th of May, it would likely result in the postponing of the election, an election where two candidates whose foreign policy stance is far to the left of the outgoing administration, will likely finish on top. It is no secret that many members of the US intelligence community and military community would prefer a more right-wing, military orientated leader in Seoul. Could it therefore be that the US deep state has decided that in persuading Trump to get more bellicose about North Korea, that Trump could see his approval ratings go up and that simultaneously the US could retard South Korea’s political march to the more peace orientated left? Stranger things and indeed more wicked things have happened. This is certainly a possibility”.

The new admission from the NIS is proof positive that what was written as a theory has been fully vindicated by fact. It should not come as a surprise as the United States continues to treat South Korea as a kind of client state in spite of the independence minded attitude of the Korean people. By contrast, China most certainly does not have this kind of close relationship with the deep state of North Korea.

From installing puppet dictators like President Park Chung-hee, to the close relationship between South Korea’s intelligence agency and the US CIA, to the forced installation of US THAAD missile in South Korea in spite of mass protests, South Korea is not as independent from Washington as many would like to believe.

Furthermore, one of the more unusual ways in which the US has exerted power over South Korea was by importing the practice of medical circumcision to Korea after the Korean War. While both ritual circumcision as well as Anglophone medical circumcision was unknown in Korea prior to the presence of US troops, it is now almost universally practised among South Korean men. This serves as a weapon psychological warfare to try and draw an artificial distinction between South and North Koreans in order to create a mindset of two Korean peoples when in fact all Koreans are of the same ethnic, linguistic and cultural background. The current division is entirely political, but among Korean males, the US has attempted to make it physical.

Furthermore, the practice helps easily identify a would be spy or double agent based on an irreversible and easily observed physical characteristic.

Finally, in the event of gruesome combat, the practice would help identify the bodies of the victims in the event of severe facial disfigurement.

The United States is doing to South Korea what it falsely accuses China of doing to and with North Korea. China has little control over Pyongyang but the US, much to the anger of South Koreans, still has a great deal of power and influence over Seoul.

